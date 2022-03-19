Who is Jessica Fuentes and Her Daughter: Her TikTok Video

Jessica Fuentes is a 40 years old social media personality and is famous as a ” racist Karen.” Nowadays, the internet is filled with the news that Jessica has been arrested as a racist TikToker. The video made trending on social media, and Jessica is under fire.

Jessica’s video viral when she was saying to a Mexican boy he should go back to his country. Her TikTok video made an internet sensation in which she was seen as a racist. She uses many racist slanders as she was continuously yelling at a boy and recorded the video.

Maybe jessica should be deported pic.twitter.com/y36AmZqQUr — Michael Mc (@TizzyEnt) September 18, 2021

Jessica’s words were, ” You are a Mexican; you are illegal and is against the law. furthermore, she added that how to speak English which sounds rude.” After this video, people called her ” racist Karen.”

She has a daughter named Jallisa Velazquez. They both were arrested for a mall flight.

The victim said both mother and daughter punched to the ground. They were charged with third-degree assault.

The officials are currently investigating this case. Let’s see what happens with Jessica and her daughter.