Jessica Chastain Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe, and More!

Jessica Michelle Chastain is commonly famous as Jessica Chastain. She was born on 24th March 1977. However, her birthplace is Sacramento, California, USA. Moreover, Jessica Michelle is an American actress and producer. She is that the daughter lately Michael Monasterio (her father) and Jerri Chastain (her mother) and completed her early education at El Camino high school. After this, she got her further studies from Sacramento City College. Moreover, Jessica Chastain is best known for her films like Zero Dark Thirty, The Help, and Tar. She won Golden Globe Award, and within the “Times Magazine,” they chose her name together with the 100 most famous people around the world.

Jessica Chastain Weight: 56kg or (123lbs)

Jessica Chastain Height: 5 Feet and 4 Inches

Jessica Chastain Shoe size: 7 US

Jessica Chastain Bra size: 34B

Jessica Chastain Body measurements: 36-25-35 in or (91.5-63.5-89 cm)

