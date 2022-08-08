Facts you need to know about Jessica Camacho

Jessica Lisa Camacho is a charming American actress who is best known for her recurring role as Gypsy in The CW television network superhero series The Flash. On November 26, 1982, she was born in Chicago.

She took an acting class at the advice of a friend and got her first role in Come On Over in 2007. Camacho also starred in the second season of the NBC drama series Taken. Later, she appeared in many stage and television projects in Chicago. In 2007, Camacho made her screen debut in an episode of the children’s show Come On Over.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Jessica Lisa Camacho

Date of birth: 26 November 1982

Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Age: 40 years

Horoscope: Sagittarius

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actress

Instagram: @jesslisacamacho

Twitter: @jessiecamacho

Net Worth: $3 Million

Spouse/Boyfriend: Not known

All about the body measurements of the actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress

Weight: 54 kg or 119 lbs

Height: 5’2″ or 157cm

Bra size: 32 C

Shoe size: 7 US

Body measurements: 34-25-35 Inches

Further details about Jessica Camacho