Facts you need to know about Jessica Camacho
Everything fans want to know about American actress Jessica Camacho who is recognized for playing Gypsy in the superhero series The Flash.
Jessica Lisa Camacho is a charming American actress who is best known for her recurring role as Gypsy in The CW television network superhero series The Flash. On November 26, 1982, she was born in Chicago.
She took an acting class at the advice of a friend and got her first role in Come On Over in 2007. Camacho also starred in the second season of the NBC drama series Taken. Later, she appeared in many stage and television projects in Chicago. In 2007, Camacho made her screen debut in an episode of the children’s show Come On Over.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Jessica Lisa Camacho
- Date of birth: 26 November 1982
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States
- Age: 40 years
- Horoscope: Sagittarius
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Actress
- Instagram: @jesslisacamacho
- Twitter: @jessiecamacho
- Net Worth: $3 Million
- Spouse/Boyfriend: Not known
All about the body measurements of the actress
Here are the body measurements of this charming actress
- Weight: 54 kg or 119 lbs
- Height: 5’2″ or 157cm
- Bra size: 32 C
- Shoe size: 7 US
- Body measurements: 34-25-35 Inches
Further details about Jessica Camacho
-
Camacho was born in Chicago and got her first taste of acting when she joined the acting class.
-
After some time, she started showing interest in the craft and moved to San Francisco, where she took night classes at the renowned American Conservatory Theater and worked as a waitress to support herself.
-
Eventually, she was able to get her Screen Actors Guild membership card. After getting her membership, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the industry.
-
Then, she returned to Chicago, where she acted in several stage and television projects.
-
She debuted in 2007, but her first big-screen impression came in the indie romantic comedy ‘Desertion’ a year later. Camacho has also played supporting roles in many movies.
-
Camacho appeared in many television series, including The Beast as Savannah in 2009, Justified as Sherese Mason, Dexter as Yasmin Aragon, both in 2010. She also starred in an episode of Undercover, The Mentalist, Gossip Girl, Wedding Band, Last Resort, and many others.
-
She was cast as Gloria Montero in the episode Poisoned Motive of the series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She played the lead role of Sophie Foster in season 3 of Sleepy Hollow, which aired from 2015-2016.
-
Between 2012 and 2013, she portrayed Pilar Cortez in the ABC military drama ‘Last Resort.’
-
In 2012, she appeared in the romantic comedy ‘Think Like a Man.’ and shared the screen space with Regina Hall, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin Hart, and Gabrielle Union.
-
In 2014, she played Martina Vasquez’s role in the neo-noir mystery film ‘Veronica Mars’ and Noelle’s in the comedy-horror ‘Suburban Gothic.’
-
Camacho worked alongside Julie McNiven and Shaun Sipos in Bailey Kobe’s 2017 action-adventure comedy movie ‘The Babymoon.’
-
She keeps herself engaged in different t outdoor activities in her free time.
-
Camacho loves to travel and is involved with numerous charity initiatives.
-
At present, Camacho lives in Los Angles with her dog, Jules.
-
She shares life with her fans through social media. She has 19.9k followers with 47 posts as of January 2022.