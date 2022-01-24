Jennifer Finnigan Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Jennifer Finnigan is a Canadian actress. She was born on 22nd August 1979, and her motherland is Montreal, Canada. After playing the part of Bridget Forrester in the American TV series The Bold and the Beautiful. Later on, she made numerous pictures and TV dramatizations like High Expedients, Beethoven’s Big Break, Andover, etc. She won the Daytime Emmy Award (three- times) because she was an excellent Youngish Actress in a Drama Series. On 7th June 2007, she got married to the most talented actor Jonathan Silverman. On 29th September 2017, she gave birth to a baby girl (Ella Jack).

The Body Measurements of the Actress

Below are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Jennifer Finnigan Height: 5.7 Feet

Jennifer Finnigan Weight: 118lbs or (53.5kg)

Jennifer Finnigan Bra Size: 34A

Jennifer Finnigan Shoe Size: 8 US

Jennifer Finnigan Body Measurements: 33-24-35 inches or (84-61-89cm)

More critical details of the actress: