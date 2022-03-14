Jennifer Brennan Body Measurements, Bio Height, Weight and More!

Jennifer Brennan is an American famous tv reality star. She was born on 11 February 1069 in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California. Her parents were also American, but we don’t know their names.

We don’t have much information about our educational background. But she studied till college, and at that time, she was interested in horse riding. It was her passion since childhood that turned into a hobby and then into a profession.

Jennifer started to transport horses and livestock all around the world. After that, she got a chance to appear in shipping wars. She does not only gain fame but also got money from this.

The estimated net worth of Jennifer Brennan is as high as $600,000. Brennan was in a relationship with Todd Foster in 2012, but after a couple of years, they separated. The couple’s first child was also born on 23 October 2013, but they did not say much about this.

She became popular on social media platforms as she has more than 125000 followers on Facebook. Meanwhile, on Twitter, she has over 34000 fans and on Instagram 30000 loyal fans since 2017. Jennifer looks so stunning here; you can read about her body measurements.

Jennifer Brennan Body Measurements

Jennifer Brennan Weight: 64 kg

Jennifer Brennan Height: 5 feet 8 inches

Jennifer Brennan Bra Size: 36B

Jennifer Brennan Shoe Size: 8 US

Jennifer Brennan Body measurement: 38-25-37 inches

Personal Information

Jennifer Brennan Horoscope: Aquarius

Jennifer Brennan Age: 51 years

Jennifer Brennan Nationality: American

Jennifer Brennan Spouse/boyfriend: Todd Foster

Jennifer Brennan Eye color: Brown