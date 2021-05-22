Jenna Elfman Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe, and More!

Jennifer Mary “Jenna” Elfman is commonly known as Jenna Elfman in the industry. She was born on 30th September 1971, and her birthplace is l. a., California, U.S. Moreover, Jennifer is a beautiful and talented American actress. And she completed her early education at Los Angeles County, high school for the humanities. Besides all, she went to California State University to get higher education. However, she is the daughter of Sue “Grace” Butala (her mother) and Richard Butala (her father). The most experienced and charming actress is best known for her lead role as Finkelstein Montgomery in ABC’s sitcom Dharma & Greg. In addition, she made many blockbuster films like Two and a Half Men, The Six Wives of Henry Lefay, and Looney Tunes: Back in Action.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

Jenna Elfman Weight: 63 kg or (139 lbs)

Jenna Elfman Height: 5 Feet and 9 Inches

Jenna Elfman Shoe size: 11 US

Jenna Elfman Bra size: 32B

Jenna Elfman Body measurements: 34-24-34 inches or 86-61-86 cm

Further critical details of the actress: