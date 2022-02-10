Jeff Tiedrich- The Untold Truth,Measurements,Career as political blogger,Married Life

Few people were born to highlight society’s evils; Jeff Tiedrich is a famous person among them. Jeff Tiedrgich is an American political graphic designer, musician, activist, and loudmouth. Still, he is best known to make negative comments against the current President of the USA, Donald Trump, on social media, especially Twitter.

Jeff Tierdich- The Untold Truth

On March 16, 1957, this celebrity was born in Rockaway, New Jersey, USA. He is the son of US Army officer, Warren Tiedrich who served in the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. His mother, Joan Diamond Tiedrich, was Jewish, and Jeff was raised as a Jew. That’s why he moves to the temple with them. He has a two years younger sister named Ellen.

He enrolled in 1975 from the Morris Hills High School. He completed his graduation in 1978 from the Parson School of Design. He holds a bachelor’s degree in fine arts. Later, he started his journey as a musician along with graphic designing.

Music Career and Graphic Design

He started his career as a musician in 1973. Later, he joined a musical band called Alligator, where he played the role of a leading vocalist and guitarist. He uploads the videos of the band continually on social media. In his YouTube channel titled after him, he shares all performances by the band.

As a graphic designer, he has done many jobs. He usually designs multiple things and also works as a freelancer. Jeff has a graphic design company, Tiedrich Design Group LLC, of which he speaks as his day job.

Career as a political blogger

Jeff is a political blogger who has gathered public attention through Twitter. Firstly, he was a mysterious and unknown man who constantly criticized Donald Trump on Twitter. His Twitter account was flagged after ten years of appearance.

He has called Donald Trump many names, including “a fucking idiot,” ‘underwhelming privileged fuck’, ‘incompetent imbecile’ that have made Jeff more popular with Trump’s opposition.

Personal life of Jeff Tiedrich

There is not much information about Jeff’s love life. He happily married Claudia Long, who is 8 years younger than him. The couple gave birth to a daughter, Katherine chandler (1991). She is also a proud founder of a webcomic on video games, Awkward Zombie

Net Worth

Her net worth is 300,000 dollars. Jeff got all that amount as a musician, political blogger, and graphic designer.

All about the Body Measurements of Jeff Tiedrich

Here are the body measurements of this star:

Weight: approx 83Kg (182lbs)

Height: 5 ft 8 in(1.80m)

Shoe Size: 15.5 US

Biceps Size: 23 inch

Body Measurement: approx. 44-24-40 inches

Further critical details of Actress

Birthdate: March 16, 1957

Age: 64 years old

Eye Color: Light Brown

Hair Color: Blonde

Nationality: American

Religion: Christian

Marital Status: Married, Claudia Long

Overview:

To sum it up, Jeff is a constant threat to Trump. He has vast fans lists on social media platforms and has gained above 700,000 followers on Twitter. (updated April 2021)