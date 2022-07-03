Every Fact You Need To Know About Jayden Siwa

Jayden Siwa is a popular baseball player and social media personality. He is well known as the older brother of the dancer Jojo Siwa, Abby’s Ultimate Dance competition star. Jayden was born on 20 May 2000 in Nebraska, United States, and at this time, Siwa is only 21 years old.

Jayden is also known for his work JoJo’s juice 2015, JoJo Follow Your D.R.E.A.M 2019, JoJo’s Dream Birthday 2019. Jayden decided to live with his father in Nebraska when his parents separated. Meanwhile, Jojo moved with her mother to California and devoted her life to dance projects.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Jayden Siwa

Date of birth: 20 May 2000

Place of birth: Nebraska, United States

Age: 21 years old

Horoscope: Taurus

Nationality: American

Occupation: baseball player and social media personality

Instagram: jaydensiwa

Net Worth: approx. $1-5M

Spouse/Boyfriend: Lily Kate Cole from 2019 to present

All about the body measurements of the Jayden Siwa

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Weight: 85 kg

Height: 5’10”

Shoe size: not available

Body measurements: not available

Facts about Jayden Siwa