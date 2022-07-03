Every Fact You Need To Know About Jayden Siwa

Jayden Siwa is a popular baseball player and social media personality. He is well known as the older brother of the dancer Jojo Siwa, Abby’s Ultimate Dance competition star. Jayden was born on 20 May 2000 in Nebraska, United States, and at this time, Siwa is only 21 years old.
Jayden is also known for his work JoJo’s juice 2015, JoJo Follow Your D.R.E.A.M 2019, JoJo’s Dream Birthday 2019. Jayden decided to live with his father in Nebraska when his parents separated. Meanwhile, Jojo moved with her mother to California and devoted her life to dance projects.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Jayden Siwa
- Date of birth: 20 May 2000
- Place of birth: Nebraska, United States
- Age: 21 years old
- Horoscope: Taurus
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: baseball player and social media personality
- Instagram: @jaydensiwa
- Net Worth: approx. $1-5M
- Spouse/Boyfriend: Lily Kate Cole from 2019 to present
All about the body measurements of the Jayden Siwa
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
- Weight: 85 kg
- Height: 5’10”
- Shoe size: not available
- Body measurements: not available
Facts about Jayden Siwa
- Siwa is the first child of his parents, Tom Siwa and Jessalynn Siwa, a reality tv star.
- Jayden Siwa got education from Roncalli Catholic High School and played baseball with the school team. He wishes to win International baseball.