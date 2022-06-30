All You Need To Know About Martial Artist-Jason Statham

English martial artist Jason Statham (July 26, 1967) is famously known for his roles
in the Guy Ritchie crime films Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels; Revolver; and
Snatch.
He performed the lead roles in several American films, such as The Bank Job, The
Transporter, Crank, Death Race, and War (opposite martial arts star Jet Li). He became
an action hero by performing alongside action film actors Sylvester Stallone, Bruce
Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li in The Expendables.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
- Real name: Jason Statham
- Date of birth: July 26, 1967
- Place of birth: Shirebrook, Derbyshire, UK
- Age: 54 years old (As of 2022)
- Nationality: British
- Horoscope: Leo
- Height: 5’10” inches (178 cm)
- Weight: 82 kg (180 lbs)
- Occupation: Model, Film Producer, Action Film Hero
- Marital Status: Unmarried
- NetWorth: $500 million dollars
- Instagram: @jasonstatham
Further details about Jason Statham
● In Shirebrook, Derbyshire, UK, Jason Statham was born to Barry Statham, a
street seller, lounge singer, and Eileen Yates, a dancer. He played football at
grammar school along with his childhood friend Vinnie Jones.
● He made appearances in music videos from 1993 to 1995, including Run to the
Sun by Erasure, Comin’ On Strong by The Shamen, and Dream a Little Dream of
Me by The Beautiful South.
● Jason Statham played the role of Turkish in the 2000 movie Snatch alongside
famous actors like Benicio del Toro, Brad Pitt, Dennis Farina.
● In 2001, he starred in two movies: The One and Ghosts of Mars.
● From 2002 to 2004, She played supporting roles in several movies, including
Mean Machine, The Italian Job, and Cellular.
● In 2006, he performed a dramatic role in the film London, sequel Crank: High
Voltage, and Chev Chelios in the action film Crank.
● In 2008, he starred in the crime thriller The Bank Job, Death Race, a remake of
Death Race 2000.
● In 2011, he appeared in the Charles Bronson film, The Mechanic. He then acted
in the British movie Blitz, a police drama.
● He featured in The Expendables 2 (2012), in which he reprised his character Lee
Christmas and Safe. He also did a cameo role in Fast & Furious 6.
● He portrayed the roles as the antihero in Parker, directed by Taylor Hackford
(2013). From 2015-to 2019, he was seen in movies like Furious 7, The Meg,
Mechanic: Resurrection and Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw.
● In 2021, he played Hargreaves in the action thriller film Wrath of Man.
● Jason Statham dated many renowned celebrities, including British model, screen
actress Kelly Brook, for seven years, later Sophie Monk, an Australian
singer-actress, and Alex Zosman.
● Since 2010, the rumors became public that he has been seen with English
model-actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at Coachella Valley Music and Arts
Festival together. The duo announced their engagement in January 2016. In June
2017, they both had their son Jack Oscar.
FAQs
Q: Who is Jason Statham?
A: Jason Statham is an English Martial Artist and Movie Actor.
Q: How Tall is Jason Statham?
A: 178cm (in feet inches- 5′ 10′′)
Q: Where is Jason Statham from?
A: Shirebrook, Derbyshire, UK
Q: Is Jason Statham active on social media?
A: Yes, He is pretty active on the social media platform. On Instagram, he has 30.6m
Followers and 251 Posts.