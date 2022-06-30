All You Need To Know About Martial Artist-Jason Statham

English martial artist Jason Statham (July 26, 1967) is famously known for his roles

in the Guy Ritchie crime films Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels; Revolver; and

Snatch.

He performed the lead roles in several American films, such as The Bank Job, The

Transporter, Crank, Death Race, and War (opposite martial arts star Jet Li). He became

an action hero by performing alongside action film actors Sylvester Stallone, Bruce

Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li in The Expendables.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Real name: Jason Statham

Date of birth: July 26, 1967

Place of birth: Shirebrook, Derbyshire, UK

Age: 54 years old (As of 2022)

Nationality: British

Horoscope: Leo

Height: 5’10” inches (178 cm)

Weight: 82 kg (180 lbs)

Occupation: Model, Film Producer, Action Film Hero

Marital Status: Unmarried

NetWorth: $500 million dollars

Instagram: @jasonstatham

Further details about Jason Statham

● In Shirebrook, Derbyshire, UK, Jason Statham was born to Barry Statham, a

street seller, lounge singer, and Eileen Yates, a dancer. He played football at

grammar school along with his childhood friend Vinnie Jones.

● He made appearances in music videos from 1993 to 1995, including Run to the

Sun by Erasure, Comin’ On Strong by The Shamen, and Dream a Little Dream of

Me by The Beautiful South.

● Jason Statham played the role of Turkish in the 2000 movie Snatch alongside

famous actors like Benicio del Toro, Brad Pitt, Dennis Farina.

● In 2001, he starred in two movies: The One and Ghosts of Mars.

● From 2002 to 2004, She played supporting roles in several movies, including

Mean Machine, The Italian Job, and Cellular.

● In 2006, he performed a dramatic role in the film London, sequel Crank: High

Voltage, and Chev Chelios in the action film Crank.

● In 2008, he starred in the crime thriller The Bank Job, Death Race, a remake of

Death Race 2000.

● In 2011, he appeared in the Charles Bronson film, The Mechanic. He then acted

in the British movie Blitz, a police drama.

● He featured in The Expendables 2 (2012), in which he reprised his character Lee

Christmas and Safe. He also did a cameo role in Fast & Furious 6.

● He portrayed the roles as the antihero in Parker, directed by Taylor Hackford

(2013). From 2015-to 2019, he was seen in movies like Furious 7, The Meg,

Mechanic: Resurrection and Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw.

● In 2021, he played Hargreaves in the action thriller film Wrath of Man.

● Jason Statham dated many renowned celebrities, including British model, screen

actress Kelly Brook, for seven years, later Sophie Monk, an Australian

singer-actress, and Alex Zosman.

● Since 2010, the rumors became public that he has been seen with English

model-actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at Coachella Valley Music and Arts

Festival together. The duo announced their engagement in January 2016. In June

2017, they both had their son Jack Oscar.

FAQs

Q: Who is Jason Statham?

A: Jason Statham is an English Martial Artist and Movie Actor.

Q: How Tall is Jason Statham?

A: 178cm (in feet inches- 5′ 10′′)

Q: Where is Jason Statham from?

A: Shirebrook, Derbyshire, UK

Q: Is Jason Statham active on social media?

A: Yes, He is pretty active on the social media platform. On Instagram, he has 30.6m

Followers and 251 Posts.