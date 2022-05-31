Every Fact You Need To Know About Jane Sasso

Jane Sasso is the eldest child of Baldwin’s family, and she got fame because of her brother Alec Baldwin. Jane Sasso was born on 8th January 1965. Being a famous actor, he is also a writer, comedian, and political activist.
After her marriage, her surname changed from Baldwin to Sasso. Her husband’s name is Randy Sasso, and they are living happy life. The estimated net worth of Jane Sasso is almost $1.2 million. Here you can read her other personal detail.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Jane Sasso
- Date of birth: January 8, 1965
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Age: 56 years old (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Capricorn
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Actress
- Instagram: @jane.sasso.3
- Net Worth: approx.: $1.2 million
- Spouse/Boyfriend: Randy Sasso
All about the body measurements of the Jane Sasso
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
- Weight: 48kg
- Height: 5’3”
- Shoe size: Not Available
- Body measurements: Not Available
Facts about Jane Sasso
- Jane Sasso is the sister of Alec Baldwin, who is a talented actor, producer, and political activist.
- She belongs to a renowned family. She was born on 8th January 1965 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
- She got fame when she played a role in the tv series The Rosie O’Donnell Show.
- She is 55 years old, but still, Jane looks charming at 5 feet and three inches in height.
- She keeps her life private; therefore, no details are revealed about her family.
- Jane is a married woman, and her husband’s name is Randy Sasso, and they share a strong bond.
- Jane Sasso is the daughter of Alexander Baldwin and Carol M. Baldwin. They have six siblings, ad the big brother’s name is Alec Baldwin.
- Jane is active on social media, and you can follow her on Instagram under the name @jane.sasso.3.