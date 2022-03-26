Biography

Jan Carfagno Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

An American television meteorologist Jen Carfagno was born on 19th July 1976 in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, USA. Jen is currently working for The Weather Channel. She is co-host AMHQ from 6 to 9 weekdays.

She went to Penn State in State College, PA/, from where she got her degree in Meteorology in 1998. She gained fame by this co-camera weather show. Jen was interested in these activities; therefore, she gave her best to her professional life.

Her real full name is Jennifer Carfagno. She appeared with Alex Wallace to launch a new graphic entitled “ Weather all the Rime.” Carfagno is a member of the Chi Epsilon Pi Honor society, where she performed her duties.

Moreover, a role was assigned to Jennifer of Weather channel wedding expert and college Pal of Weather Channel colleague Maira LaRosa. Jennifer is earning a handsome amount of money. At this time, the estimated net worth of beautiful Jen is $1.5 million.

Jan Carfagno Body Measurements

  • Height: 5Feet 5 inches
  • Weight: 52 kg
  • Breast size: 36 inches
  • Bra Size: 34B
  • Cup Size: B
  • Body measurements: 36-25-37 inches
  • Hip size: 37 Inches
  • Waist size: 25 inches
  • Natural or breast implant: natural

Personal Information

  •  Full name: Jennifer Jen Carfagno
  • Date of birth: July 19th, 1976
  • Age: 44 years
  • Nationality: American
  • Horoscope: Cancer
  • Spouse: Neil Carfagno
  • Children: Natalie and Kelly
  • Eyes color: Dark Brown
