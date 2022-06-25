All You Need To Know About Jamie Yuccas

Emmy Award-winning television News Anchor and Reporter, Jamie Yuccas is widely recognized for her work on CBS Weekend News (2016), CBS This Morning (1992), and Nick News: Kids and Sports (2021).

She began her career in 2003 at KTTC in Rochester, Minnesota, where she worked for a year. Jamie performed as a reporter, anchor, and producer at WBBH-TV in Fort Myers, Florida (2004-2011). She is the Florida Associated Press award winner about a U. S. marshal’s operation.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Name: Jamie Yuccas

Gender: Female

Age: 37 Years Old

Date of Birth: August 3, 1982

Place of Birth: Minnesota, USA

Birthday: August 3

Occupation / Profession: Journalist

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Religion: Christian

Sexual Orientation: Straight

Height: 5’5″ inches (165cm)

Weight: 60Kg (132lbs)

Hair color: Blonde

Eye color: Brown

Body measurements: 34-32-40 inches

Facts about Jamie Yuccas

● On August 3, 1982, The Reporter was born in Minnesota, USA. She is of American Nationality and has the zodiac sign Pisces. Currently, she is 31 years old and living in Los Angeles.

● Yuccas graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Minnesota.

● Yuccas have already attacked journalists from an early age. After completing her graduation, she began her successful journey as a weekend news anchor and reporter at KTTC/KXLT in Rochester, Minnesota, in (2003-2004).

● Later, she joined WBBH in Fort Myers, Florida, as a reporter, anchor, and producer for six years.

● She joined the WCCO-TV reporting team as a morning anchor in 2011, Minnesota. Her first achievement was an Emmy Award for general assignment reporter.

● The American reporter has always wanted to be a national news anchor, and finally, she got a place as a news anchor, Kim Johnson.

● She started reporting for CBS News in the Minneapolis market for CBS This Morning in August 2015.

● She is also a creator of feature stories. Jamie Yuccas is also recognized for Nick News: Kids, Sports, and CBS Evening News, where she has covered major news like Hurricane Sandy in 2012 and The 2016 presidential campaign.

● She was married to a regional businessman at a global hearing technology company named John Sheehan. The couple tied the knot in 2007. After a ten years, the duo separated in 2017.

● Currently, she is dating a pilot, Bobby Maslar. She met him during one of her flights, and they started dating.

● Jamie Yuccas from CBS News has earned a net worth of $ 1 million CBS News. According to Payscale, a CBS News reporter earning an average salary of about $43k, Jamie Yuccas earns a salary ranging from $28k-$ 79k. According to Payscale, a CBS News reporter’s average salary is around $43k.

