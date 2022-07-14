Everything you need to know about James Bolam

James Bolam is an English actor who became prominent after depicting the role of Terry Collier in a 1976 British comedy film, ‘The Likely Lads.’ After becoming famous, he constructed scripts for the BBC Radio version.

Before the release of a British Sitcom, ‘Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads,’ broadcasted between 9th January 1973 and 9th April 1974 on BBC1, James played in Half a Sixpence (1967) Otley (1969), and O Lucky Man! (1973). Likewise, he appeared in ‘When The Boat Comes in’ as Jack Ford, which ran till 1981. After that, he has performed primarily on comedies and several comedy dramas, including ‘The Beiderbecke Affair’ and ‘Only When I Laugh.’

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: James Bolam

Date of birth: 16 June 1935

Place of birth: Sunderland, United Kingdom

Age: 87 years

Nationality: British

Horoscope: Gemini

Occupation: Actor

Spouse/Girlfriend: Susan Jameson

Height: 5 feet and 7 inches or 175cm

Weight: 75 kg or 165 lbs

Instagram: Not Available

Twitter: Not Available

Net Worth: $5 Million- $10 Million

Further details about James Bolam

● On 16 June 1935, James Bolam was born in Sunderland, United Kingdom. He went to Bede

Grammar School, Sunderland, and later proceeded to Bemrose School in Derby.

● James got training as a chartered accountant, one of the first professional accounting

bodies, initially established in Scotland in 1854. He also went to the Central School of

Speech and Drama in London, where he trained as an actor.

● Further, James is the son of Robert Alfred Bolam from Northumberland and Marion

Alice Drury from Durham.

● James got married to Susan Jameson. Susan is an English actress who is well-recognized

for her role as Esther Lane in a BBC crime drama series ‘New Tricks.’ The couple has had

a daughter named Lucy and two grandchildren, and they presently reside in Winsborough

Green, West Sussex, United Kingdom.

● Also, Susan has a son Nigel Williams from a previous relationship, whom she gave

adoption right after his birth to concentrate on her acting career.

● James loves to play golf and is a member of the Stage Golfing Society.

● In March 1977, James was Roy Plomley’s guest on Desert Island Discs, where he chose

as his book titled “The Lord of the Rings by J. R. R. Tolkien, as his favorite track, the

“Violin Concerto in D” by Ludwig van Beethoven, and as his luxury, “selected cases of

French wine.” In the show, he expressed his interest in appearing in a Western and

referred to his enjoyment of horses and being a race-horse owner.

● James made his first television appearance in the 1960s when he characterized in the

movies like The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner, ‘A Kind of Loving,’ and

‘Inheritance’ where he starred alongside John Thaw.

● He appeared on Bomber’s Moon, a play by William Ivory, in 2015 at the Park Theatre,

Finsbury Park, London. James still works in the theatre and also on television.

● The net worth of James is estimated to be between $5 million and $10 million.