Jamal Mixon: Body Measures, Family, Net Worth, Career, and More!

Jamal Mixon is an American comedy actor. He was raised and born in Oxnard, California, United States. He’s extensively known for The Nutty Professor (1996), Nutty Professor II, The Klumps (2000), and Bulworth (1998). He’s the youngish family of actor Jerod Mixon.

Jamal Mixon is 38 times old as of 2021. He was born on 17th June 1983 in Oxnard, California, United States. He celebrates his birthday on 17th June, and his birth sign is Gemini.

He was raised and born in Oxnard, California. Therefore, the identity of Jamal’s parents is still unclear. Still, he has an aged family named Jerod Mixon, an actor. Jamal appears to be well educated. Still, details regarding his educational background, including the seminaries or sodalities he attended, are presently not available. Nonetheless, it will streamline this section once we get the information from a credible source.

Biography and Body Measures

Full Names: Jamal Mixon

Popular As: Jamal

Gender: Male

Occupation / Profession: Comedy Actor

Nationality: American

Race/Ethnicity: Black

Religion: Not Known

Sexual Orientation: Straight

Age: 38 Years (2021)

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Date of Birth: 17 th June 1983

Height: (1.75 m) or 5 feet and 9 inches

Weight: 198 Kg or (437 lbs)

Eye Color: Not Available

Hair Color: Black

Instagram: @Jamal Mixon

Place of Birth: Oxnard, California, United States

Quick Facts about Jamal Mixon

 Jerod Mixon is the aged family of Jamal. He's an American actor, funnyman, patron, and

pen who is extensively known for playing the part of Weenie in Old School.

 Moreover, he also produced and starred in the comedy rap film White.

 Jerod and his family Jamalco-starred with an ensemble cast with Queen Latifah and

Danny Glover in the movie The Cookout (2004). In this movie, they played halves named

Willie and Nelson.

 Jamal has not revealed his relationship with the public. It isn’t intimately known whether

he’s wedded or in a relationship.

 His mate’s information will be streamlined as soon as the information is available.

 As of now, there isn’t any proven report on the public records about Jamal having

kiddies. Nonetheless, this information is presently under review.

 He owns a net worth of 400 thousand dollars approximately as of 2021. It includes his

means, capitalism, and earnings.

 His main source of earnings is his acting career as an Actor.

 Through his colorful sources of income, Jamal has been suitable to accumulate good

fortune but prefers to lead a modest life.

 Also, he’s still an active part of the creative entertainment assiduity.