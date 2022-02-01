Every detail you want to know about Jake Abel

Jake Abel was brought into the world on November 18, 1987, as Jacob Allen Abel. He is an American entertainer and artist who got famous for playing the role of Adam Milligan in the CW series Supernatural, Luke Castellan in the movie transformation of Percy Jackson, and the Olympians: The Lightning. He appeared in many movies in guest roles involving Cold Case and ER. His very first performance was as Spencer Movie Go Figure on the Disney Channel. He later had a repetitive visitor character on CBS’s fleeting sci-fi series, Threshold.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Jacob Allen Abel Date of birth: November 18, 1987 Place of birth: Canton, Ohio Age: 35 (as of 2022) Horoscope: Scorpio Nationality: American Occupation: Actor Height: 6 feet 1 inch / 185 cm Weight: 74 kg or 163 Ibs Spouse/Girlfriend: Allie Wood Instagram: @mrjakeabel Twitter: @MrJakeAbel Net Worth: $2 Million approx.
Further details about Jake Abel
- His place of birth is Canton, Ohio, United States of America. His parents’ names are Mike Abel and Kim Abel. He has a brother, Shaun.
- At the 16th Hamptons International Film Festival in October 2008, he got a Rising Star award for his role in the movie Flash of Genius. In 2009, Abel showed up in the Peter Jackson movie The Lovely Bones based on Alice Sebold’s book. He also played a standard part in Angel of Death, a web series that ran for ten episodes.
- In 2011, Abel played the role of Mark James in the action movie I Am Number Four. He also appeared in the movie ‘Inside,’ a social thriller movie. He also starred in Grey’s Anatomy, a medical drama, in the episode named “Poker Face,” played the role of Tyler Moser.
- Supernatural is an American dim dream TV series made by Eric Kripke. It was the underlying transmission on 13th September 2005, on The WB, and therefore developed piece of substitution The CW’s arrangement.
- In this film, Jake plays the character of Adam Milligan, the child of Kate Milligan and John Winchester, and younger stepbrother to Dean and Sam Winchester.
- Abel was given a role as the book recording voice storyteller for Midnight Sun, distributed by Stephenie Meyer on 4th August 2020.
- Abel has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time. Through continues from his work as an entertainer, he has had the option to collect an unassuming fortune. Jake Abel is assessed to have a net worth of approx. $2 million.
- Abel is cheerfully married to Allie Wood, who is an American screenwriter. On 9th November 2013, the couple got married in New Orleans in an intimate ceremony. Together they have one child.
- He can be seen active on the social media platform. As of 2022, he has 111k followers with 593 posts on Instagram and has 112.3k followers on Twitter.