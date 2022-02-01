Every detail you want to know about Jake Abel

Jake Abel was brought into the world on November 18, 1987, as Jacob Allen Abel. He is an American entertainer and artist who got famous for playing the role of Adam Milligan in the CW series Supernatural, Luke Castellan in the movie transformation of Percy Jackson, and the Olympians: The Lightning. He appeared in many movies in guest roles involving Cold Case and ER. His very first performance was as Spencer Movie Go Figure on the Disney Channel. He later had a repetitive visitor character on CBS’s fleeting sci-fi series, Threshold.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Jacob Allen Abel Date of birth: November 18, 1987 Place of birth: Canton, Ohio Age: 35 (as of 2022) Horoscope: Scorpio Nationality: American Occupation: Actor Height: 6 feet 1 inch / 185 cm Weight: 74 kg or 163 Ibs Spouse/Girlfriend: Allie Wood Instagram: @mrjakeabel Twitter: @MrJakeAbel Net Worth: $2 Million approx.





Further details about Jake Abel