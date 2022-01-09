Biography

Jadyn Wong Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

By Anila Shehzadi
1,423

Jadyn Wong is a Canadian actress. She’s best known for the part of Happy Quinn, which she played in the CBS show Scorpion. She was born in Alberta, Canada, on 11th May 1989. Her full name is Kristianna Jesse Wong. She met her Bachelorette of Commerce at the University of British Columbia. She made numerous flicks and TV dramatizations similar to Space Musketeers, Needle in a Timestack, Broken Trail, Stay with Me, Client Seduction and Lost Girl, etc. Her net worth is 1 million dollars.

The Body Measurements of the Actress

Below are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Related Posts
Biography

Elena Satine Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Emily Wickersham Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Who is Marisol Maldonado, Bio, Height, Net Worth, Facts and More!

Biography

Top 40 Famous Gamblers: Celebrities with Gambling Addictions

  • Jadyn Wong Weight: 119 lbs or (54 kg)
  • Jadyn Wong Height: 5’8″
  • Jadyn Wong Bra Size: 32 A
  • Jadyn Wong Shoe Size: Unknown
  • Jadyn Wong Body Measurements: 33-24-35 inches or (84-61-89 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Jadyn Wong Date of Birth: 11th May 1989
  • Jadyn Wong Age: 31 years
  • Jadyn Wong Hair color: Black
  • Jadyn Wong Nationality: Canadian
  • Jadyn Wong Eye color: Dark brown
  • Jadyn Wong Horoscope: Taurus
  • Jadyn Wong Spouse/Boyfriend: Unknown
Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

You might also like
Biography

Amy Bruckner Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Adley Stump Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb Bio, Height, Wife, Facts and More!

Biography

Meta Golding Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.