Jadyn Wong Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Jadyn Wong is a gorgeous Canadian actress. She is well-known for the role of Happy Quinn, which she played within the CBS show Scorpion. She was born in Medicine Hat, Canada, on 11th May 1989. Her real name is Kristianna Jesse Wong. Moreover, she got her B.com at the University of British Columbia. She took part in many films and TV dramas like Needle during a Timestack, Broken Trail, Space Buddies, stick with Me, Client Seduction and Lost Girl, etc. Moreover, she owns a net worth of 1 million dollars.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Jadyn Wong Weight: 119 lbs or (54 kg)

Jadyn Wong Height: 5 Feet and 8 Inches

Jadyn Wong Shoe Size: Unknown

Jadyn Wong Bra Size: 32 A

Jadyn Wong Body Measurements: 33-24-35 inches or (84-61-89 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: