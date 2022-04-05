Jadyn Wong Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Jadyn Wong is a gorgeous Canadian actress. She is well-known for the role of Happy Quinn, which she played within the CBS show Scorpion. She was born in Medicine Hat, Canada, on 11th May 1989. Her real name is Kristianna Jesse Wong. Moreover, she got her B.com at the University of British Columbia. She took part in many films and TV dramas like Needle during a Timestack, Broken Trail, Space Buddies, stick with Me, Client Seduction and Lost Girl, etc. Moreover, she owns a net worth of 1 million dollars.

  • Jadyn Wong Weight: 119 lbs or (54 kg)
  • Jadyn Wong Height: 5 Feet and 8 Inches
  • Jadyn Wong Shoe Size: Unknown
  • Jadyn Wong Bra Size: 32 A
  • Jadyn Wong Body Measurements: 33-24-35 inches or (84-61-89 cm)

  • Jadyn Wong Date of Birth: 11th May 1989
  • Jadyn Wong Age: 31 years
  • Jadyn Wong Eye color: Dark brown
  • Jadyn Wong Hair color: Black
  • Jadyn Wong Nationality: Canadian
  • Jadyn Wong Horoscope: Taurus
  • Jadyn Wong Spouse/Boyfriend: unknown

