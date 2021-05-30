Jadakiss Net Worth, Rapper Career, and More!

biography
Jadakiss Net Worth – $6 million

Real Name Jason Phillips
Date of Birth 27th May 1975
Nationality American
Profession Rapper
Age 45
Height 5’7”
Weight 78 kg
Children 1

 

Jadakiss is a famous American rapper who has a net worth of $ 6 million. He was born on 27th May 1975 in Yonkers, New York. Jadakiss was interested in hip-hop music at a young age.

He was only 12 when his parents asked him to earn money, and he started selling drugs. However, he noticed the freestyle rapping on the street and then decided to earn money. So the freestyle rapping led him into this field, where he also met Sheek Louch and Styles P.

The real name of Jadakiss is Jason Phillips, and he became famous when he appeared in the “Jack The Rapper Competition.” Jadakiss and this group signed the Bad Boy Entertainment named “ The Lox” that later moved to Ruff Ryders label.

Phillips released six solo studio albums and four albums with the Lox. So in this way, he derived most of his fortune from music because he released many albums. One of the famous albums of Jadakiss with the Lox was Money, Power, and Respect. After this album, he recorded his solo album.

In 2005, Jadakiss earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap/ Sung Collaboration for “Why.” Besides, he was also nominated for Best Female Video for “Jenny from the Block.”
Besides all, he opened the juices for Life Juice bar with Styles P in 2014 and opened locations in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

