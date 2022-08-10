Everything You Want To Know About Jack Mulhern

Jack Mulhern is only 24 years old, and he has already joined the list of some of the best young actors in Hollywood – credit goes to his most-watched Netflix teen drama series named ‘The Society’ in which he played the role of Grizz.

Joining Mulhern in the eagerly awaited web series is Hollywood adored stars like Kathryn Newton and Gideon Adlon, all of whose separate exhibition in the show has blown away the personalities of the crowd.

It truly is astounding to see Netflix launch an ever-increasing number of youthful stars in its exceptional movies and TV series as it won’t simply carry uniqueness to the show yet additionally inventiveness.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Jack Mulhern

Date of birth: 15th May 1998

Place of birth: New York City

Age: 24 years

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Taurus

Occupation: Actor

Spouse/Girlfriend: ​Not Available

Height: 6 feet 2 ins or 188 cm

Weight: 66 kg or 145 lbs

Net Worth: $2 million

Further detail about Jack Mulhern