Jacelyn Reeves Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography
By Anila Shehzadi 790 0
Jacelyn Reeves Measurements

Jacelyn Reeves is commonly famous as the mommy of a Hollywood actor named Scott Eastwood. She’s a flight attendant and has worked for airlines in the US. While a regular flight attendant, she met Clint Eastwood, one of the most talented and well-known Hollywood actors.

She’s born to be popular and visible. Besides all her despite doing hard work in her career, she directly caught fame by having a relationship with Clint Eastwood, the dream boy of America. Jacelyn Reeves was born in Washington on 21st December 1951.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Jacelyn Reeves Weight: 65 Kg (132 lbs)
  • Jacelyn Reeves Height: 5 Feet and 6 inches or (1.66 m)
  • Jacelyn Reeves Bra Size: 34 B
  • Jacelyn Reeves Shoe Size: 5 US
  • Jacelyn Reeves Body Measurements: 34-28-38 inches

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Jacelyn Reeves Date of Birth: 21st December 1951
  • Jacelyn Reeves Age: 69 years
  • Jacelyn Reeves Nationality: American
  • Jacelyn Reeves Eye Color: Dark Brown
  • Jacelyn Reeves Hair Color: Blonde
  • Jacelyn Reeves Horoscope: Sagittarius
  • Jacelyn Reeves Husband: Private Bell
Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

