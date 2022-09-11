All You Need To Know about Isaiah John

Isaiah John is a renowned American film star best known for his recurring role as Leon Simmons played on the FX original’s crime and drama series Snowfall.

He is also famed for portraying TQ’s notable role in the Netflix original movie All Day and a Night in 2020. In 2017, he starred as Mike Jr. in the Boris Kodjoe drama TV film Downsized. Isaiah began his acting career in 2013 with the hit movie Standing Up, in which he played the small uncredited role of a kid. He is also seen in the drama film Havin Thangs in the role of Weegie.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Isaiah John

Gender: Male

Date of birth: November 16, 1995

Age: 26 years (as of 2021)

Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: African-American

Religion: Christianity

Mother: Pamela John

Siblings: 2

Profession: Actor and social media personality

Net worth: $ 1.3 million

Sexuality: Straight

Height in feet: 5’8″

Weight: 72kg

Hair color: Dark brown

Eye color: Dark brown

Shoe size: 9(US)

Body Measurements: not available

Facts About Isaiah John

Isaiah John was born and grew in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, on November 16, 1995. The actor is best known for the series Snowfall.

Isaiah likes to keep his life events away from the Internet. There are not many details about his early education and parents.

Talking about his career, this talented actor made his debut in 2016 with the comedy/drama film Barbershop “The Next Cut.” directed by Malcolm D. Lee and released on April 15, 2016.

Isaiah got a chance to play his role as a gang member. Later in the same year, in 2017, Isaiah made his television debut with “Snowfall.” The series’ 2nd season premiered in 2018, July 19.

John is best known for his unforgettable role as Leon Simmons in the American TV series called Snowfall.It premiered on July 10, 2019.

John has also made his appearance in Rhonda Baraka’s TV film called “Downsized.” Michelle McKissick produced this television movie. He performed the role of Mike Jr. Downsized other prominent cast members, including Boris Kodjoe as Michael, Nicole Ari Parker as Ebony, Racquel Bianca John as Michelle, Alix Lapri as Madison, and others.

Isaiah John is one of the wealthiest TV Actors & listed as the most popular TV Actor. According to our analysis, Wikipedia, Forbes & Business Insider, Isaiah John’s net worth is approximately $1.5 Million.

Currently, he is starring in the Netflix movie All Day and Night, where he portrays the role of “TQ’ in the film. On May 1, the film was released.

Adding more, the actor has a noteworthy social media attraction. He has earned good fame on social media platforms as well. His Instagram account has around 38.7 k followers as of now. Similarly, his Twitter account consists of 8k followers.