Is it Normal to Have Pelvic Pain at 18 Weeks?

You are in the 5th month of your pregnancy if you are 18 weeks pregnant. Only four months left! Suppose you have a fever or chills, bleeding from the genitals.

In that case, fainting or lightheadedness, severe pain, trouble walking, vaginal discharge, slow motion, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or recurrent diarrhea, you should. Worry about pelvic pain during pregnancy.

Pains in Your Second Trimester of Pregnancy

You have nothing to worry about if your lower abdomen hurts. Round lines are the tissues that hold your uterus (uterus) in place. These lines stretch to support your growing lump and may not feel tight. This stress causes cramping and pain.

It is natural for your muscles to be badly damaged on one side of your body rather than on the other. Although your uterus appears to be in the center of your body, it rotates to the right as it grows. It shows that you often feel pain in your right side.

Even though you should feel better today, your body is still undergoing major changes. Here’s what to expect.

Pelvic Pain

Pelvic pain is a common complaint among pregnant women. Up to 80% of pregnant women experience pelvic pain during their pregnancy. It may signify that your body is stretching to make room for your baby when you are just pregnant.

It can be caused by lines in your stomach that pull in later in your pregnancy.

It may also be a symptom of symphysis pubis dysfunction (SPD) or pelvic girdle pain (PGP), a disease in which the pelvic floor bones relax due to the relaxing hormone relaxin.

Pain in Your Lower Abdomen

You may feel cramping or discomfort under your abdomen during the second trimester. Cramps occur as your uterus grows during pregnancy, making it harder for the muscles and arteries around it. Your round ligament muscles tighten during the second trimester as they stretch. It starts as a dull pain in your abdomen and progresses to severe pain.

Constipation, gas, or sexual intercourse can cause mild, natural cramps.

Back Pain

Your back hurts a lot, and it hurts because of the excess weight you gained over the past few months. Sit upright again in a chair with adequate back support to reduce pressure. Lie down with a pillow between your legs next to you. Picking up or carrying anything heavy is not a good idea.

The Itching and the Skin Change

During pregnancy, there is often an itchy stomach. Biting hands and feet are another possibility. Avoid hot showers and loose clothing. A light moisturizing cream will also help.

Sometimes you may notice linea nigra, or black line, running down your abdomen.

It is a harmless condition that usually passes away after birth.

Stretch Marks

These are the most common skin changes that women experience during pregnancy, affecting about 90% of women. Stretch marks usually appear in the second trimester of pregnancy, and unfortunately, there is not much you can do about it. For this, you can consult the best gynecologist around your place.

When should you consult a doctor if you have pelvic pain during pregnancy?

If you have any of the following symptoms and pelvic discomfort, you should see a doctor as soon as possible:

Colds or flu

Bleeding in the uterus

Lightheaded or fainting

Great discomfort

Having difficulty walking

The vaginal fluid is leaking.

The baby is not moving very fast.

Bloody bowel movements

Vomiting or nausea

frequent diarrhea

Treatment

It is essential to consult a doctor before taking painkillers in the second trimester. Some painkillers are not safe to use during pregnancy.

Complimentary medications can benefit from the relief of low back or pelvic pain.

Complementary therapies such as acupuncture, aromatherapy, and reflexology have alleviated symptoms in 85 percent of pregnant women in a study involving 191 women.

It is essential to consult a doctor before trying these methods during pregnancy.

Home Management

Home remedies for second-trimester pain usually work well, and the right strategy will depend on the type of pain.

The following strategies may be beneficial:

Warm (not hot) bath.

Making expandable light to reduce stiffness

Using the heating pad on the lower back

Using a maternity support belt

Use of back seats

Do not wait too long

The right or left side lies with the pillow between the legs

Do not slow down when changing places

To rest

Conclusion

Pregnancy awareness can help detect problems before they become emergencies. Even if the problem seems minor, consult a specialist doctor online. Although the condition is rare, confirmation can make the pregnancy go smoothly.

FAQs

1. What are the causes of pelvic pain?

Your digestive, reproductive, or urinary systems can cause pelvic pain. Doctors recently discovered that the pelvic structures’ tissues and connective tissue (lines) could cause pelvic pain, especially persistent pelvic pain.

2. Does walking help with pelvic pain during pregnancy?

Your pelvic floor narrows even more if your pelvic organs move unevenly. Moving, walking, and sitting can all be very painful as a result. There are, however, a few exercises you can do to help reduce pain and make your pelvic organs move evenly.

3. Is pelvic pain every day in the second trimester?

In the second trimester of pregnancy, round ligament pain is the most common cause of pelvic pain. Circular lines support the uterus and increasingly fit your growing baby during pregnancy. Severe pain in the abdomen or hip area, on the other hand, is called ligament dysfunction. You can download many healthcare apps to consult doctors online.