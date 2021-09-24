India Royale Bio, Wiki, Height, Net Worth, Facts and More!

Biography
India Royale Bio

Indie Royale is an American model and entrepreneur and known as the girlfriend of Lil Durk. In 2007, they announced their relationship officially. She got success in a very short period and started her career with a makeline called ‘India Royale Beauty.’

The 26 years old, India Royale was born in 1995 In America. The relationship with Lil Durk was ended in 2020. They broke up their relationship and removed the pictures from social media.

Lil’s girlfriend is active on social media such as Youtube and Instagram. She has more than 2 million followers on Instagram. She is spending a lavish life, and according to spoilers, the estimated net worth is $7-8 million.

India Royale real name India Royale
India Royale Birthday 9 March 1995
India Royale Age 25
India Royale gender Female
India Royale height 5’5”
India Royale Nationality American
India Royale Ethnicity African-American
India Royale profession Model
India Royale Husband/ Boyfriends Lil Durk
India Royale Net Worth $7-8 million
India Royale Instagram @idiaroyale
India Royale YouTube  India Royale

 

Facts

  1. India Royale was born in Chicago, United States in 1995 and belongs to an African-American family.
  2. India Royale is 26 years old and stands tall 5 feet and 4 inches.
  3. Lil Durk and Royale dated in 2017 and welcomed their daughter in December 2018.
  4. Now she has two daughters.
  5. Royale is active on social media such as Instagram and Facebook.
  6. India studied at Robert Lindblom Math and Science Academy.
  7. She has three older siblings.
  8. The estimated net worth of Royale is approximately $7-8 million.
