India Royale Bio, Wiki, Height, Net Worth, Facts and More!

Indie Royale is an American model and entrepreneur and known as the girlfriend of Lil Durk. In 2007, they announced their relationship officially. She got success in a very short period and started her career with a makeline called ‘India Royale Beauty.’
The 26 years old, India Royale was born in 1995 In America. The relationship with Lil Durk was ended in 2020. They broke up their relationship and removed the pictures from social media.
Lil’s girlfriend is active on social media such as Youtube and Instagram. She has more than 2 million followers on Instagram. She is spending a lavish life, and according to spoilers, the estimated net worth is $7-8 million.
|India Royale real name
|India Royale
|India Royale Birthday
|9 March 1995
|India Royale Age
|25
|India Royale gender
|Female
|India Royale height
|5’5”
|India Royale Nationality
|American
|India Royale Ethnicity
|African-American
|India Royale profession
|Model
|India Royale Husband/ Boyfriends
|Lil Durk
|India Royale Net Worth
|$7-8 million
|India Royale Instagram
|@idiaroyale
|India Royale YouTube
|India Royale
Facts
- India Royale was born in Chicago, United States in 1995 and belongs to an African-American family.
- India Royale is 26 years old and stands tall 5 feet and 4 inches.
- Lil Durk and Royale dated in 2017 and welcomed their daughter in December 2018.
- Now she has two daughters.
- Royale is active on social media such as Instagram and Facebook.
- India studied at Robert Lindblom Math and Science Academy.
- She has three older siblings.
- The estimated net worth of Royale is approximately $7-8 million.