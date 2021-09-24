India Royale Bio, Wiki, Height, Net Worth, Facts and More!

Indie Royale is an American model and entrepreneur and known as the girlfriend of Lil Durk. In 2007, they announced their relationship officially. She got success in a very short period and started her career with a makeline called ‘India Royale Beauty.’

The 26 years old, India Royale was born in 1995 In America. The relationship with Lil Durk was ended in 2020. They broke up their relationship and removed the pictures from social media.

Lil’s girlfriend is active on social media such as Youtube and Instagram. She has more than 2 million followers on Instagram. She is spending a lavish life, and according to spoilers, the estimated net worth is $7-8 million.

India Royale real name India Royale India Royale Birthday 9 March 1995 India Royale Age 25 India Royale gender Female India Royale height 5’5” India Royale Nationality American India Royale Ethnicity African-American India Royale profession Model India Royale Husband/ Boyfriends Lil Durk India Royale Net Worth $7-8 million India Royale Instagram @idiaroyale India Royale YouTube India Royale

Facts