How You Can Use a Visa Gift Card to Shop on Amazon?

We understand the problems of being broke and the out-of-the-blue birthday of a loved one who thinks you can measure love with the number of presents. And with just $5.92 on your visa card, you’ve accepted the impending doom to be called “the worst person ever” by your little niece. But wait, here’s something to lift your spirits and moral character.

Now you can use your gift card on Amazon. Oh, that’s right, you heard us! And if you don’t know how to use a visa gift card on Amazon, that’s again not an issue.

In this article, we are about to tell you just how you can use a visa gift card on Amazon step by step. But before we begin, let’s have a duel.

Amazon Gift Card vs. Visa Gift Card

If you ask us amid the battle of Amazon gift cards, cash, and visa gift cards, who will emerge victorious as the best, we will indeed pick Visa Gift Cards over and again. And here is why.

Now we’re not saying Amazon Gift Cards are anything short of a blessing, but the Visa Gift Card might surpass nirvana as compared.

While you can buy the perfect gifts from Amazon gift card, the Visa Gift card can do that and more. What’s more, the Visa gift card beats even cash because what they can’t do, the Visa gift card can.

While you are unable to use an Amazon card at the gas station or your local cinema or pizza restaurant, you can use a Visa gift card. Also, while you’re unable to use cash to buy from Amazon or other online retailers, the Visa Gift card, again, can.

To use a Visa gift card on Amazon, you must convince the website that you are linking another credit or debit card to your account rather than using a gift card. So, before you add the card’s balance to your account, double-check that the Visa is working well.

Also, keep in mind that you can’t break transactions between a gift card and another payment form, so shop carefully and keep your balance in mind.

How to Use a Visa Gift Card on Amazon?

Now that we’re past realizing Visa Gift Card is the smartest option to choose let’s also learn how to use a visa gift card on Amazon.

Ensure your Visa Gift Card is Active and Ready to Use

To begin, ensure that the gift card is activated. You may have got a gift receipt or a cardholder indicating that the card is enabled. But you might also dial the cell number on the card’s rear side.

After that, verify the card’s balance. This measure is essential if you’ve already used it. However, since gift cards sometimes charge activation fees, your $50 card might be $49 as you check once again. So be sure not to miss this step because you’ll need to know the exact dollar and cent amount.

Load a Visa Gift Card on Amazon

Go to Amazon’s homepage on your computer or on your phone to get started. Then, follow these steps as you proceed.

Step 1:

First and most importantly, log in to your account. Then, if you’re on the mobile app, visit the “Your Account” page through the dropdown menu by clicking the three parallel lines at the upper left-hand side of the page. However, if you’re on a computer, hover over the “Account & List” icon on the upper right side.

Step 2:

Tap or click the “Manage payment options” tab.

Step 3:

Click the “Reload your balance” page below what would be written as the “Amazon Gift Card.” You’ll arrive at a new page where you’ll tap ‘Add a card’ after clicking ‘Edit’ in the payment method box.

Step 4:

Fill in the value of your Visa gift card. In the “Enter a number” box, type the card’s balance, and then click the “Add a card” button under it.

Step 5:

Incorporate the card number, name, or a short message, as well as the expiration date, just as it appears on the card. Submit your gift card details in the fields provided and click Next. However, if you’re uncertain about the name on the card, you can contact the balance check number on the back of the card for assistance.

Step 6:

When asked, add your address, although the card isn’t associated with any location.

Step 7:

Pick the gift card you just loaded as your payment method the next time you shop on Amazon. Also, be sure you can recognize it from the last four digits of the number on its front. Click ‘Done‘ after selecting your gift card as a payment form.

Step 8:

Alas, you’ll be there at a screen where you can reload your balance, check the gift card’s value, and then press the ‘Reload’ button.

Final Words

If you have several Visa gift cards with different balances, you can merge your Visa gift card balance for a lump amount to splurge altogether on Amazon rather than using each gift card one at a time. And if that’s not enough, on a reload on your Amazon gift card balance, there is no pre-specified amount needed on your Visa gift card.

Furthermore, not to forget, the Visa gift card you own has an expiry date, so not to lose all the funds, keep reloading your Amazon balance. And now that you know how to use a visa gift card on Amazon, you can do just that!