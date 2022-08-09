How You Can Make the Most of the Last Weekends Before Spring

The winter is a difficult time for many people, and as the year moves closer to spring, the anticipation can make that final stretch feel longer than it has any right to feel. That being said, it might be more positive to view this time as an opportunity. You may have all sorts of ideas of how you’re going to spend your time once time moves into spring and summer, but that leaves a gap for the coming weekends.

You don’t need to let these go to waste, and learning how to make the most of this time can help you gain a greater appreciation for the year at large. You might even end up with some new hobbies or favorite pastimes if you’re lucky.

Love the Time by Yourself

Something that many people find difficult to do is to truly enjoy their own company. There might be any number of reasons for this, ranging from mental health issues, such as depression and anxiety, to simply not knowing how to spend this time in a way that’s as fun as being social. While the former is a problem with no simple solution, the latter simply requires a broader perspective. In either case, it’s valuable to make an honest attempt to cross this bridge, no matter how difficult.

You aren't always going to be able to plan social events as much as you might want to, so it's good to have something prepared. A weekend alone could be a good time to immerse yourself in a personal project surrounding your hobby. Alternatively, you might want to spend some time carrying out research into your favorite hobby to see if you can learn something new or find a new way to entertain yourself with it.

See Your Friends

On the flip side of this, you might find that these vacant weekends ahead of you are the perfect time to catch up with your friends and plan interesting gatherings that aren’t dependent on the weather. With not as high expectations behind these encounters, you might find that they manage to surprise you, and there’s no reason that you can’t get creative with them.

Perhaps the cold, dark months just don’t put you in a very social mood. That’s fine, but it’s important to recognize how important socializing can often be for you, and it might help counteract the winter blues.

A Trip Away

This is something that you can do either by yourself or with friends, but it might help you to get a change of scenery. If you’re finding that the low moods that can be associated with winter stem from an over-familiarity with your surroundings and routine, you might be due for a short getaway. This doesn’t have to be anywhere too far away, and in fact, it might be a good excuse for you to discover promising destinations that are relatively within reach.

Of course, while you might want to simply spend this time relaxing and seeing something new, you could also incorporate activities, such as hiking or cycling, that could provide you with a mental and physical boost.