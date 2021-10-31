How To Write a Compiling Degree Thesis: Here Are Some Tips

The thesis is the classic last obstacle that is scary, at least for those who do not like to write much. Fortunately, today’s students can buy cheap essays and theses online. But there are special situations where a person is closely monitored, making sure he writes his own thesis.

Yet it is an important step, which favors the maturation of many skills which, regardless of the path that will be undertaken after university, prove to be very useful. The first difficulty consists in choosing between the compilation thesis and the experimental thesis. In this article we will talk about the compilation thesis: we will give a clear and exhaustive definition and we will provide some advice to do a good job while working hard.

The compilation thesis is a thesis that explores a topic by referring to the knowledge already known in the academic field. It is opposed to the experimental thesis which, always starting from the “knowable”, aims to offer something new. In the case of a humanistic thesis (eg philosophy), perhaps an innovative interpretation of a text; in the case of a scientific thesis, perhaps a new theory.

It is clear that, between the two, it is precisely the compilation thesis that is easier to write. Whoever writes a compilation thesis has to do is create a reading path and expose it. Nevertheless, even the compilation thesis presents some difficulties. Here, then, are some useful tips for those who are about to carry out this task.

Writing a compilation degree thesis: a general advice

The most important advice is precisely this: set up the thesis as if it were a path. This detail very often escapes the undergraduates, who limit themselves to inserting references and reshuffling arguments from the textbooks they have studied. The first task is therefore to create an a priori concept map, before writing even a single line. It is not at all simple, also because whatever the topic of the thesis is, the amount of reading is always overwhelming, so it is difficult to extricate yourself. You have to imagine the construction of the path as…. the buildings. The bricks are scattered on the table, it’s up to you to decide the object you want to recreate.

From this point of view, the study work that precedes the drafting of the concept map is important. Generally, it is the supervisor who recommends starting texts, from which the student will then extract the path. Very often, however, the exam texts and related bibliographies are enough.

Thesis introduction, development, conclusion

We arrive at the drafting of the concept map. The most useful advice, from this point of view, is to think as if you were writing a short essay. We all wrote short essays at school, perhaps during our Italian homework. Well, the process is the same. It is simply a matter of affirming something and proving it. The proof is given, in fact, by the texts we have studied and which will form the bibliography. A compilation thesis is truly valid if all the statements are not mere opinion, but the fruit of the work of those who preceded us. If they are written in books, so to speak.

The third tip concerns the general structure, which provides for the introduction, the development, the conclusion. It is good to write the introduction and the conclusion at the end. This is because their purpose is to orient the reader. How can you guide on how to follow a path if the path does not yet exist?

Specifically, the topics, methodology and very general approach to the choice of bibliographic texts should be presented in the introduction. The conclusion is instead a summary of what was written in the course.

So… are you ready to apply these tips?