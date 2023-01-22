How to Watch ‘Death On The Nile’: Where to Stream the Agatha Christie Movie

Death on the Nile is a 2022 murder mystery film directed by Kenneth Branagh from a screenplay by Michael Green and based on Agatha Christie’s 1937 novel of the same name. Branagh, Ridley Scott, Judy Hofflund, and Kevin J. Walsh produced it.

The sequel to 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express stars Branagh and Tom Bateman as Hercule Poirot and Bouc, respectively, starring Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. Following the 1978 film, this was the second major motion picture adaptation of Christie’s novel.

Following multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Death on the Nile was released in several worldwide markets on February 9, 2022, and in the United Kingdom and the United States on February 11, 2022. The film received mixed reviews from critics, who saw it as inferior to the previous adaptations yet admired its vintage look. The picture grossed $137.3 million against a $90 million production budget.

Plot

A teenage Hercule Poirot devises a strategy to advance his Belgian army company during World War I. While his method initially works, a booby trap murders and injures many members of the company while also mutilating Hercule’s face. Katherine, his fiancée, does not recoil, but suggests he grow a mustache to conceal his scars.

Performance In London

Poirot observes blues singer Salome Otterbourne perform in a London bar in 1937. He notices Jacqueline “Jackie” de Bellefort and her fiancé Simon Doyle present. Linnet Ridgeway, Jackie’s childhood friend, arrives soon after. Linnet hires Simon as her land agent after meeting him.

Six weeks later, in Egypt, Poirot runs into his acquaintance Bouc and Boo’s mother, an artist named Euphemia. Bouc invites Poirot to the hotel to celebrate the wedding of an unexpected pair, Linnet and Simon.

Linnet’s maid, Louise Bourget; Salome and her niece/manager, Rosalie, Linnet’s school friend; Linnet’s godmother, Marie Van Schuyler, with her nurse, Mrs. Bowers; Linnet’s financial manager and cousin, Andrew Katchadourian; and Dr. Linus Windlesham, Linnet’s former fiance, join their honeymoon vacation.

Linnet seeks Poirot’s protection from the obsessive Jackie, who has followed the pair to Egypt; Poirot is powerless to stop Jackie, who flashes him a revolver.

Romance After Katherine

Poirot, influenced by champagne, tells Jackie that he gave up on romance after Katherine was killed in a mortar blast. Linnet retires to his room, but Simon confronts Jackie, who shoots him in the leg.

Rosalie and Bouc interrupt when she attempts to shoot herself. While Windlesham arrives to treat Simon, they take Jackie to Mrs. Bowers. The next morning, Louise discovers Linnet has been shot in the head and her expensive jewelry has been taken.

Poirot interrogates the visitors, each of whom has a vendetta against Linnet or would benefit from her death:

Linnet, who distrusted Louise’s fiancé, called off their engagement

Windlesham was betrothed to Linnet before leaving him for Simon

Andrew had been stealing from Linnet

Linnet’s father devastated Bowers’ once prosperous family during the Great Depression

Linnet’s will has benefited Van Schuyler. She and Bowers are in a relationship

Linnet’s bigoted words were directed at Salome and Rosalie years ago

Linnet’s necklace is discovered by Euphemia. Poirot believes she was resentful of Linnet for introducing Bouc to Rosalie

Development

Christie’s great-grandson James Prichard, chairman of Agatha Christie Limited, showed interest in sequels in 2015, citing positive collaboration with Branagh and the production team. Branagh showed interest in additional installments if the first film was successful in May 2017.

On November 20, 2017, it was announced that 20th Century Fox was developing Death on the Nile as a sequel to their version of Murder on the Orient Express, with Michael Green returning to create the script and Kenneth Branagh scheduled to reprise his role as Poirot as well as his directing duties.

Gal Gadot joined In 2018

Gal Gadot joined the cast in September 2018. Paco Delgado was hired to create the outfits the same month. Armie Hammer joined the cast in October 2018, and Tom Bateman was announced to reprise his role as Bouc in the film. Jodie Comer joined the cast in January 2019.

Letitia Wright joined the cast in April 2019. In June, Annette Bening was in talks to join. Russell Brand joined the cast in August of this year. In September, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, and Jennifer Saunders were recruited, however Comer was not among them.

Filming

On September 30, 2019, principal photography began at Longcross Studios in Surrey, England. The film was planned to be shot in Morocco rather than Egypt, however it was only shot in England.

Post Production

The visual effects for the film were created by Double Negative (DNEG), with Academy Award-winning special effects artist George Murphy serving as the overall visual effects supervisor. Lola VFX and Raynault VFX contributed additional visual effects.

Music

Patrick Doyle, a longtime collaborator on Branagh’s films (including the film’s antecedent), was revealed as the film’s composer in January 2019.