How to Stay Healthy This Holiday Season

The holidays are a time of togetherness and celebration, but in the hustle and bustle of it all, it’s easy to fall off the wagon when it comes to healthy habits.

As well, the colder months invited a host of seasonal ailments that spread around like wildfire. To better take care of yourself this holiday season, check out these helpful tips.

Eat Healthfully

Sweet treats and hearty meals are a hallmark of the holidays, but these foods often don't do your health, or your waistline, any favors. You don't have to avoid all the pumpkin pie and mashed potatoes that are on the menu at these gatherings. Instead, try to fill your plate with all of the vegetable sides that you can, and leave a little room at the end for some of the tasty indulgences that you look forward to each year.

Drink Plenty of Water

Emphasis on hydration is at its peak in the warmer months when you’re more likely to experience fluid loss through perspiration and increased physical activity outdoors. However, drinking enough fluids is especially important during the winter as it can help your body to fight off illnesses and maintain a comfortable body temperature.

Contrary to popular belief, your body likely needs more than just eight glasses of water per day. Do a little research to discover just how much water your system needs, which usually varies by weight, sex, and lifestyle.

Wash Your Hands

One of the primary ways that seasonal bugs are transmitted is through touching your mouth, face and nose without washing your hands. Because more people spend time indoors during the holiday season, germs and pathogens rest on high-contact surfaces where they are spread from person to person. Practice good personal hygiene and wash your hands with warm, soapy water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom or before eating or preparing food.

Get Enough Rest

The holidays are an incredibly busy time for many people, but that doesn’t mean you should forgo rest in order to cross everything off of your list. Sleep is as important as ever, and it’s crucial to keep your body healthy, alert and strong during the season. Aim for at least seven to nine hours of sleep each night for best results.

Take Supplements

The holiday season is also the season of the winter solstice and daylight saving time, which means less beneficial sun exposure throughout the day. Combat the lack of sunlight with a vitamin D supplement, which can help to strengthen your bones, teeth and muscles, and fight off seasonal depression. As well, you may want to add a multivitamin or a b-complex supplement to provide a little nutritional boost to best support your health.

Minimize Stress

While the holidays are a time of celebration, they are also a highly stressful time, too. You may not be able to completely eradicate the stress of the season, but you can do a lot to make sure it doesn’t consume you or get in the way of fully enjoying all that the time has to offer. Do what you can to shake off anything that you can’t control, get organized, say no to any requests that would be too overwhelming and incorporate a few extra self-care practices to melt away some of the stress and anxiety that comes with the extra items on your to-do list during the season.

Enjoy Yourself

Those who maintain a happier mindset have been found to live longer, healthier lives. No matter what life throws your way during the holidays, keep your chin up and try to focus on all of the positive things you have to celebrate. The more you’re able to lean into the good times and enjoy yourself, the happier, healthier and better you’re likely to feel.