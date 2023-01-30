How to Run Two WhatsApp in Mobile Phone!

Today, due to the more advanced technology, android phones are coming up with dual SIM Cards. It will allow the user to enjoy the double numbers on a single cell phone. However, you usually need help to enjoy double WhatsApp for both numbers on your smartphone.

Some companies now offer Dual app features to enjoy double apps for dual numbers. And with the help of this feature, users can run dual apps for dual SIM cards. This process will allow you to run both numbers with the double app for double phone numbers.

However, you must carry two android phones to have two apps for your numbers. But it is not easy to have two android phones and to operate them at once. So here, we will tell you a simple remedy for this annoyance.

Suppose your android mobile is of new and advanced technology. Then you may have this feature on your mobile. Here I will tell you about this feature in different smartphones for different companies.

Samsung Dual Messenger

Just go to settings and click advanced options. The window that appears will have the feature of “Dual Messenger.”

Xiaomi (MIUI): Dual apps

Open settings and allow the “Dual App.”

Oppo Clone App

Open settings and select the option of “Clone App.”

Vivo App Clone

You have to open the settings and select “App Clone.”

Asus Twin App

Open settings and select “Twin App” there.

Huawei and Honor App Twin

Just pick the option of “App Twin” from the settings.

Here, I will inform you how you can enjoy the dual app feature on your smartphone after allowing it on your phone.

Open “Settings” and then select “Advanced Options” Pick the Dual App Settings from there.

Mark the app that you have to require for the dual purpose. For example, WhatsApp, Facebook, etc.

Let the process complete.

A launcher to use the other app will appear on your home screen. Select it.

Complete the process by configuring it with the second number.

An important note for you is that some smartphones do not have this option of “Dual App.” Then those are not eligible to use this process. Multiple apps are available to enjoy the dual app, like Parallel Space, Double App, Dual App Wizard, and many others. You have to enjoy the dual apps.