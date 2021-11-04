How to Register Quickly and Pick Up Bonuses at the Casino

In the vast majority of online casinos, the fun starts after creating an account. We are not only talking about playing the games, but rather about getting some nice bonuses.

Bonuses serve to give the casino games a kick by raising the excitement and adrenaline. After all, you are playing with more money than what you had in your wallet.

To not lose time and the desire to try out a new casino, it’s necessary that the registration is done effortlessly to get the bonuses we initially came for.

In this article, we are going to use a real example which is the Mr Play Online Casino login so that you can quickly understand how the process works perfectly.

How to Register Quickly

To tell you how to create a casino account, we have decided to create one ourselves at Mr Play Casino. This casino is famous for its reliability, security, and speed of registration.

In our case, it took us about three minutes. This is a bit quicker than the industry standard – although other online casinos don’t take much longer.

We had no doubts as to where to click or how to proceed with the registration. Therefore, below we are going to share here the necessary steps you will need to follow to create a casino account quickly:

Go to the main page of the online casino and take a look at the upper right corner. In our case, we had the ‘Open Account’ button at Mr Play. After clicking on the registration button, a form will appear. Again, at mrplay.com it’s a two-step form in which the first one asks for the email address, username, and password. Once the form is filled in, the online casino sends an email to verify the account. After having used the confirmation link, the online casino will confirm your account and from that moment you will be able to make your first login.

Important: As we will now go into the bonuses, indirectly we will also talk about withdrawals. To make the withdrawals as fast as possible, it is advisable to send the online casino the necessary documents that they will ask for later anyway to speed up the process.

How to Pick Up Bonuses

Once you are in the casino account, you will have to qualify for the welcome bonus. In our case, we were waiting for a 100% bonus up to £200 and 100 free spins on Mr Play.

The first thing we did before redeeming this welcome bonus was to carefully read the terms and conditions. It turns out that the casino asked us to make a deposit of £10 and meet the wagering requirements of 35x.

After reading the bonus terms and conditions we decided to make our first deposit which was £50. For this, we went to the ‘Cashier’ section in the casino account and after depositing with Visa, we received £50 along with our first free spins (the free spins were divided into three deposits).

The luck we had with this Mr Play bonus is that the variety of games was tremendous. The bonus money could be used on an impressive selection of video slots and with the 35x wagering requirements, we found it to be a pretty fair bonus.

Other Promotions

The welcome bonus is not the only thing you can get at a new online casino. It’s always worth visiting the ‘Promotions’ tab to see exactly what other offers await.

In the case of Mr Play, there were not only daily instant promotions for the online casino, but also for sports betting.