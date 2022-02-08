How to Pursue a Career in Human Services

There are many different types of careers out there that can give you the chance to use your professional skills and talents in order to have a positive impact on society. To be sure, there is no shortage of career opportunities that allow a person to help others within their local communities. In fact, many of these areas are underserved and in need of more qualified professionals to take part.

One such area that you can consider if you are looking to find a career path that gives you the ability to make a difference in the lives of others is that of human services. Similar to a career as a social worker, careers in human services place you in a position to directly impact the lives of underserved individuals within the community for the better. However, while you would need a master’s degree in order to become a social worker, there are many types of jobs in human services that don’t require such a high level of education.

From working in community or family services to jobs in psychology and coaching, there are many different roles that you might play in the field of human services. If you would like to give yourself the opportunity to pursue a career in human services, here are a few tips that can help you along the way.

Choose the Right Degree Program

Even though you don’t need as much as a master’s degree in order to qualify for most jobs in the field of human services, you will still need to complete a certain level of education. Many positions require at least a bachelor’s degree to get started. If you already know what sort of career you would like to have, then you can choose a specific track to pursue for your degree.

You have a number of options to consider when choosing the right degree program for you. It is important to remember that it isn’t necessary to enroll in a traditional degree program that would require you to be on campus for classes and lectures throughout the week. Rather, there are plenty of accredited online human services degree programs to choose from.

The benefits associated with going down this route are many. For instance, online degree programs tend to be more affordable than traditional ones. You don’t have to live on campus, either, in order to attend school full-time. Instead, you can enroll in school remotely and continue to carry on in your current living situation if you so wish.

Furthermore, the flexibility of many online degree programs allows students the ability to work at their own pace. This means that if you are in a situation where you must continue to work while earning your degree in human services, you can do so without too much difficulty.

Take the time to find the right degree program for you. By making the right choice in this area, you can set yourself up for a truly successful career in the field of human services.

Select Your Concentration

Because there are so many different types of jobs in the field of human services, it is a good idea to do your best to settle on your concentration early on. In doing so, you can select a degree program that is more geared towards helping you to become qualified for the type of job that you want to have.

Start by deciding what sort of demographic you want to work with. Are you more interested in helping children living in rough conditions, or do you instead see yourself helping adults who have placed themselves in difficult situations get their lives back on track? There are also positions in the field of human services that are specifically geared towards helping those who are more advanced in years get the medical and practical support and assistance that they need in order to live healthy, happy lives.

Ultimately, this decision will come down to what you are most passionate about. When you are able to identify the type of career in human services that you want to have, you can direct your efforts towards becoming qualified for such roles early on.

State Requirements

As with most careers that involve providing certain services to at-risk or needy individuals, there are certain careers in the field of human services that require you to obtain certain types of certification from the state in which you intend to work. It is important to look into what sort of requirements are in place within your state once you decide on a career path.

There should be plenty of information on the subject on your state’s website. However, if you are unsure about where to look, you should be able to find resources through your school that can help to point you in the right direction. By knowing what is going to be required of you in regard to state certification, you can make a solid plan for your career path.

For the most part, state requirements are going to be limited to a bachelor’s degree in human services and a simple background check. However, there might also be some additional requirements in place if you are looking to work with a demographic such as young children.

Moreover, those who want to work in an area like psychology or mental health might have additional requirements in place. By fulfilling such requirements, you can become qualified to start working in your local community in order to improve the lives of others.

Never Stop Learning

One of the things that makes a career in human services so challenging is the fact that policy and legislation can change very quickly. Because of this, those who want to have a long, successful career in this field would do well to adopt a personal policy of continuing their education.

If you make an effort to never stop learning throughout your career, you can make a truly positive difference in the lives of others. A career in human services is a rewarding one.