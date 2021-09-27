How to Play Poker | Top 10 Tips for Beginners

If you’re about to start playing poker online, you’re up for a good time. There are just so many places where you can find tables and have all the fun that you want. However, poker isn’t all about fun. It’s also about increasing your chances of winning and taking all the money with you. If you’re new to the game, chances are you could use all the help you can get. With that said, we came up with top ten tips for beginner poker players. Let’s check them out.

Learn all the rules and hand rankings

Naturally, the first step you should take when playing poker is learning general poker rules. Once you’re done with that, spend some time examining hand rankings. The last thing you want to happen is to be in the middle of the hand and not know if your hand beats a straight, flush, or something else. A simple Google image search for poker hand rankings will do the trick.

Start at low stakes

Even if you’re familiar with all the rules, it doesn’t mean you should just jump into any game available. Every poker needs some sort of a strategy, and there’s no reason to waste money while developing one. Instead, you can start at low stakes and get a feel of how the whole game looks. You’ll understand positions, what hands to play, and a lot more. The best part – you won’t risk large amounts of money while doing so.

Find the best games

This one may seem obvious after what we’ve mentioned above, but it definitely deserves its own spot. When you’re new to the world of poker, you can’t sit at just any table. In fact, this goes for every poker player around. If you’re the 50th best player in the world but you play with the top five every day, you’ll eventually go broke. Pick the right tables and your overall poker experience will increase. No doubt.

Be aggressive but play tight

Many rookie players make a mistake of playing too wide and opening way too many hands in Texas Hold ‘em. When you’re getting started, the key is to play only your strongest hands. That way, you won’t have to make too many tough decisions post-flop. Instead, you should only be aggressive when you feel like it’s time to take your hand into action.

Invest in your poker knowledge

We already talked about learning the rules but there’s so much more to understand if you want to compete with seasoned players. So, why not invest in your poker knowledge? There are books and even courses that can improve your game a lot. Even if you don’t want to spend money, you can still invest time and effort into it. There are so many places online where you can learn how to play poker and increase your chances of winning. Some pro players even have YouTube channels where they share their tips and tricks.

Don’t force it

Emotions can be your biggest enemy when playing poker. It’s entirely natural to feel bad when you start losing but that doesn’t mean you have to force it. In fact, it’s a much better idea to say “enough” when you’re feeling unfit to play. Similarly, starting a game when you’re already angry or stressed out doesn’t make much sense. Being in the right mind is extremely important when playing poker, especially when high stakes are involved.

Learn odds

You can play the game without knowing all the odds. However, if you want to increase your chances of winning, knowing all of them is extremely important. Depending on who you’re playing against, everyone else at the table might be aware of the poker odds except you. This is guaranteed to hurt your chances of winning. Pot odds are a big concept and taking some time to figure them out is a smart thing to do.

Think about your opponents’ cards

Being good at poker doesn’t only include knowing which move to make to get the most out of your hand. Best players are always aware of what their opponents might be holding. This gives them an idea of how high their chances of winning are. Reading their hands isn’t easy but the more experience you have, the easier it gets. For starters, you can analyze their post-flop actions and the time it takes them to make a decision.

Take your time

Some people think that once they get good at poker, all of their decisions should be automatic. Poker is a very complex game, and taking some time to analyze the situation can sometimes mean the difference between winning and losing. This goes for beginners more than anyone else. There’s just so much going on at the table, and thinking about everything at once can be overwhelming.

Don’t bluff too much

It may feel like bluffing is one the best strategies to win big. Well, sometimes it is, but if you do it all the time, it can have a counter-effect. This mostly happens when you’re playing with beginners alike. New players often call a lot with very weak hands. In these situations, bluffing means you’ll lose and fail to achieve what you wanted. Against more experienced players, you have to know when’s the right time to bluff and when it’s not.

Wrap up

Many of these things will feel basic once you gain some experience, but it’s really important for new players to start on the right foot. Do everything we mentioned above, and your journey into the world of poker will start just as you imagined.