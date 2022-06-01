How to find the perfect blanket to go with your bedding?

We look forward to snuggling up in a comfortable blanket with a mug of hot chocolate or coffee, as winter approaches. A variety of Blankets are available in the market and choosing the right one may not be as simple as you think. Here are a few buying tips and things to consider.

Fabric – Different types of fabrics are used to make blankets. Cashmere is a popular choice because it is softer than traditional wool. Cashmere fibre is strong but light which means that the blankets are lightweight and don’t weigh you down. Cotton is a breathable fabric that is long-lasting and soft. Another fabric used to make blankets is a fleece. Its popularity may be attributed to the fact that it is machine-washable and affordable. Blankets made with Down feathers are good insulators and breathable. The blanket regulates the body temperature and is a popular choice among those who don’t mind the cost that is on the higher side.

Size – Blanket size may vary according to the brand. It is recommended to buy separate twin-sized blankets for children. If you or your partner moves around a lot while sleeping, you might consider buying separate blankets. You can also consider buying a blanket that is one size bigger than the bed so that both of you sleep comfortably.

Weave Style – Once you have decided on which fabric to buy, next comes the choice of how the fabric has been woven. Each weaving style has a certain effect on the material of the blanket. A knitted weave is usually made from synthetic or wool and gives the blanket a warm and comfortable feel. A thermal weaving style gives the blanket a loose and flowy texture. This kind of blanket is a good choice for light summer months. Down blankets mostly have a quilted weave that gives them a bulky texture. The quilted sections prevent the blanket from bunching. Last but not least is the conventional weaving style that is great for insulation.

Colour Choice – We do not realize this but our colour choices subconsciously affect our mood in more ways than one. Vibrant colours bring energy and excitement while cooler colours have a soothing effect on our nerves. Our bedroom is the retreat where we relax and unwind after a hard day’s work. It is therefore advisable to go for soothing pastel shades that calm our senses. Blues and greens are also a good choice for our bedroom. All said and done, it is a very personalized matter, so go for a colour that you love to see the most.

Variety – As already mentioned, blankets come in various sizes and thicknesses. It is always better to have a variety of blankets so that you can change them according to the season and your need. Get a variety of blankets that go together for every season.

Conclusion:

All the above tips will surely make buying the best blanket feel like a piece of cake. So, look around and find the perfect blanket for your room.