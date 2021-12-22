How To Dress Like Your Favorite Celebrity

You may be an ordinary, working-class individual, but this doesn’t mean you can’t look as fabulous as your favorite celebrity. Besides, what are all their elegant looks for if they can’t inspire us? Dressing like a celebrity doesn’t necessarily mean you have to clear out your bank account buying designer items; that would be a disaster. However, there are lots of ways you could emulate their style by investing in look-alikes and perhaps even preowned pieces.

Although most celebrities have personal shoppers and stylists, it’s still possible to study their trends and create a look just as dapper or classy. If you’re interested in learning how to do this, below are some helpful tips.

Pick the right accessories.

Accessories can make a big difference in an entire look, as nothing can make a plain look pop like a lovely pair of earrings, a nice pendant, or a classic timepiece. Having the right accessories can turn a basic, everyday look into an expensive celebrity look. On and off the red carpet, celebrities’ designer jewelry is common, and although not all of them walk around wearing massive Cartier diamonds all day, it’s common to find them wearing big-brand jewelry, even with their casual loungewear.

Rolex is a popular name brand among celebrities and has been found on the wrists of celebs like Tom Cruise, John Travolta, Tom Hanks, Jennifer Anniston, and Victoria Beckham. These stars so frequently use the brand that Rolex wristwatches fall under one of the top five celebrity watches, besides Patek Phillipe, Omega, and Hublot watches. So, if you want to make your look a little more celebrity-like, try investing in some luxury wristwatches. You can get them at a steal these days from sites that sell preowned pieces or check for discounts on the main sites.

Add a statement piece to your look.

Another common trend among celebrities is adding statement pieces to an outfit. Whether it’s a coat, purse, sunglasses, socks, or a statement bracelet, wearing a statement piece could take the attention off your plain clothing and give you a sophisticated look. Pick the colors, styles, fabrics, and patterns that suit you. Even though you would like to look like a celebrity, you don’t want to take the “you” factor out of it. For example, wearing a nice trench coat that stands out would add that movie star essence to your outfit, but instead of going with the same color or fabric as your favorite celebrity, you could change it up a bit and make it yours.

Men’s socks are also a popular statement piece right now. Stars like Adam Driver, Jay Z, Brad Pitt, and Orlando Bloom (who happens to have a sock brand) are usually seen donning stylish dress socks for red carpet events and casual everyday looks. The best thing about socks is that they come in a wide variety (ankle socks, calf socks, compression socks, and more), so there’s one for every look, weather, and function. The best socks for men can be found in many online stores, and you don’t necessarily need to break the bank to make a statement with your socks.

Wear designer footwear.

Never underestimate the power of a nice, quality pair of shoes. Like every other piece, your footwear could bring you closer to the celebrity look than you think, whether it’s a pair of sneakers, dressy shoes, thigh-high boots, or a trendy set of heels. The secret is to stay current.

Current celebrity looks are constantly being published in magazines and social media, and if you keep up with these, you’ll know what type of shoes your fave is into each season. For example, if they’re going with knee-length booties this winter or some multicolored, fresh Prince-inspired sneakers this fall, you might want to get in on that.

Use this guide to up your style game and look just like a celebrity!