How to discover the Most viewed TikTok?

Social media are a daily part of billions of people’s lives, around the world, including Facebook to Instagram, but also TikTok, which has been the fastest growing one, for a few years now. It is, therefore, no surprise that some of the content that you can find on them, is simply genius. If you wish to discover the ones that you have missed on TikTok, here is what you need to know.

TikTok: A Different Tool for Content Creators

Everybody can become a content creator in today’s world. You only have to go online and place posts on your favourite social media. But there are those who have specialised in this, and have become content creators that people follow, for various reasons. Some are what we now call “influencers,” but that is not true of all of them. A large part of the most viewed TikTok posts were simply created to entertain. In fact, this social media is certainly the most used for this purpose. That is due, in part, to the fact that the average age on this app is 25, which is much younger than on the other social media, in general.

Many of those who used to posts solely on Instagram or on Facebook, have moved on to TikTok by now. Being a much more relaxed version of social media, which mostly aims to make people laugh, it opened doors to these creators, to let all their fantasy world out. When you get to see the most viewed posts, you quickly understand that the people that create them, are having as much fun at it as the ones watching them. A new generation of creators has come up, and in the most TikTokian tradition, they are being copied and reposted by millions of users.

Find the Greatest TikTok Posts of All Times

If you really want to become a fan of TikTok, there is no better way than to look at the all-time most-viewed TikTok posts. Thankfully, there is an easy way to go about it, so that you don’t have to waste too much time, searching through the Internet, to get to them. There is an application called Retro-play, which lets you create collages of some of the best TikTok posts, ever to be created. Here is how to go about watching and building those.

First, search for the Retro-play app on one of the mobile app stores and download it. Once you have it on your phone, click open and enter your TikTok account information. As soon as this is done, you will be provided with the Top 10 most viewed videos, on TikTok. From them, you can pick four, in order to create your own collage and upload it to your account. This will also help you get more people to view your account, as users look for the most popular TikTok posts, all the time.

It is easy to get hooked on TikTok. You will see: If you watch the best of what has been placed on there, you will become a fan of the social media in no time.