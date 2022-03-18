How to Consume CBD to Promote Natural Health

CBD provides several health benefits, and studies show that it can improve health conditions like anxiety, stress, chronic pain, and epilepsy. Its primary benefits include neuroprotective, antispasmodic, anti-convulsant, and anti-inflammatory properties.

The stigma around CBD products due to their association with cannabis side-effects has started to fade for a while now. Unlike marijuana, it isn’t addictive and doesn’t trigger a high state. However, you may still not feel very comfortable using it because you lack information about its effects.

Also, you may not know how to take CBD because there are various ways to consume it, and you don’t know which one is right for you. Topical application, ingestion, inhalation, and sublingual routes are the most popular options among people who want to enjoy CBD’s effects.

Each consumption method has its pros and cons, and the best method will depend on your health requirements and individual preferences. This article discusses a couple of CBD consumption methods to help you figure out which one is the best for you.

Inhalation

If you want to enjoy CBD’s effects quickly, you can smoke or vape it. Delta-8 is the new thing to vape if you prefer inhalation. When you smoke or vape CBD, it goes directly to your lungs and from there to your bloodstream.

What does smoking CBD concentrate imply?

If you want to smoke CBD, you need an oil rig that looks like a water pipe. It would help if you heated the nail of the oil rig where you put the CBD concentrate. If you find the process too complex, you can roll a joint that is rich in CBD. However, you should know that you’ll probably also consume THC if you prefer the latter because it’s challenging to remove it from the cannabis extract entirely.

When you smoke, you inhale a high concentration of CBD that is delivered fast to your bloodstream, and therefore you experience its benefits quicker than if you’d use another method.

However, you should know that smoking also has a couple of drawbacks. Smoking CBD is similar to smoking tobacco, and therefore it can be harsh on your throat and lungs. Inhaling a high concentration may not fit your health, or your condition may not require such a high dose of cannabinoids.

What does smoking oil imply?

If you’re not comfortable smoking CBD but still want to experience quick effects, you can use a vaporizer pen with CBD oil. If you haven’t vaped until now, you can purchase the pen from a reputable vaping provider. People vaping CBD state that it’s an excellent alternative for those who want to get a high concentration of CBD but don’t want to experience the side effects of smoking.

Vaping CBD has benefits like delivering a high concentration of CBD, no harsh smoke that would hurt your throat and lungs, maximum effects, and easy to regulate dosages.

Sublingual

If you prefer to take cannabinoids sublingually, you need to purchase a tincture. It’s pretty easy to use it this way; all you have to do is place a couple of drops under your tongue and hold the tincture in your mouth for 30 seconds before swallowing it. People love it because it’s a discreet method that lets them relax and wind down whenever and wherever they are.

Sublingual consumption has advantages like easy dosage, long-lasting effects, and ease of use. However, you should know that tincture effects differ from one individual to another, and some don’t like the earthy taste of CBD.

Ingestion

Edible CBD products are registering soaring popularity lately, as they’re an easy and fast way to consume cannabinoids. You can add CBD oil to your foods and beverages or buy edibles in the form of candies, gummies, or bars. CBD edibles are tasty and discreet, so no one will know that you’re taking CBD if you don’t mention it.

When you use CBD edibles, you have to pay attention to how much you take because it’s easy to overdose, considering how tasty they are. Edibles need a couple of hours for their effects to kick in, so don’t eat too many pieces only because you don’t get the immediate effect as you do with vaping. Set the quantity you need and stick to it, even if you have to wait for an hour or so to feel its effects.

Cooking with CBD is simple, especially if you choose to add it to beverages like smoothies and easy meals like salads. If you purchased a tincture but hate its taste, you can add a few drops to your tea, smoothie, or salad, and the other ingredients will cover its taste. It’s easy to notice its effects when you infuse your food with a tincture. If you want a boost of energy in the morning, add it to your coffee or tea, as it mixes perfectly with beverages.

If you’re a baking enthusiast, add CBD oil to your next batch of cookies or brownies. However, keep in mind that heat lowers its effectiveness, so you need to bake brownies that need 350°F or less. To avoid heating it, use CBD oils as ingredients in homemade whipped cream or protein bars.

Topical application

If you don’t want to smoke, vape, or use tinctures, you can try creams or balms that contain CBD. The topical application implies massaging creams, ointments or balms on your skin. They’re great if you deal with skin issues, sore muscles, or migraines. You only have to apply the product to the targeted area and gently massage it to encourage absorption. If you want to alleviate your migraines, rub a cream or balm on your temples.

People love topical products because they’re easy to use, need no extra tools or accessories to apply them, and have great effects for skin issues like inflammation and acne or sore muscles. However, we should also mention that you need to apply a higher amount if you want to get a high dose of CBD, and the effects are not as long-lasting as with tinctures and vaping.

If you want to use CBD to improve your symptoms or relax, know there are several methods to take it and enjoy its effects.