How to Compare Online Casino Free Spins Offers

One of the best perks of playing casino games online is getting the chance to claim various promotions and offers available only to online players. Free spins bonuses are one such advantage offered at online casinos. No matter how experienced you are with online slots games, free spins for the most popular slots can always give you a good boost.

Whether it is through a no deposit bonus or as part of welcome bonuses, free spins are available aplenty at online casinos. The question is: How do you know which free spins offers are worth anything?

After reading this post you will know where to find the best free spins casinos and what questions you should ask yourself to determine the value of the bonus.

What Are Free Spins Bonuses?

Free spins at casinos are essentially promotional offers you get when playing on those platforms. Simply put, a free spins bonus gives you a predetermined amount of free spins you can use on specified slots games at the online casino. You can get them through exclusive bonus codes or as part of deposit bonus packages that offer you much more.

No Deposit Free Spins vs Free Spins on Deposit

There are literally thousands of free spins offers in online casinos, and they come in all shapes and sizes. Understanding the difference between the main types of free spins can help you identify which ones might be better for you. Two of the most common types of free spins offers you will come across include:

No Deposit Free Spins: These are the most exciting type of free spins bonus you can claim because it doesn’t require putting in any of your own money into the casino. These free spins offers come with a lower number of free spins, and it is typically reserved for the most popular online slot machines from the casino’s catalog.

With Deposit Free Spins: Deposit-based free spins reward you with a certain number of free spins that is typically higher than what you might expect with a no deposit bonus. However, it comes with the condition that you have to deposit a certain amount of money into the online casino. Fortunately, this bonus comes with few wagering requirements because you are already depositing real money at the casino

What Games Can You Play The Free Spins On?

Free spin bonuses are fun because they essentially give you the chance to have fun at a slot machine without staking any of your money (or very little of it). Depending on the online casino you are playing at, the number of games where you can play the free spins can vary.

Some online casinos offer free spins bonuses on a range of online slots games in their catalog. Others specify one or two online slot machines from their selection that you can use the free spins on.

Can You Keep What You Win?

With all the excitement around the attractive free spins offered at online casinos, you must be wondering whether you actually get to keep what you win. Many people are skeptical about bonuses like these and feel hesitant to claim them. Perhaps they fear that online casinos just use these offers to reel them in without letting them take home actual winnings.

The reality is that you most definitely can win real money and keep what you win from free spins bonuses in online slots games. It is important to remember that the odds of you landing a winning combination on the slot machine remain the same when you use spins from the bonus.

The free spins are a great way for you to increase your gambling bankroll without risking any of your money. These bonuses are there primarily to give you a good idea of what the experience of playing at the online casino is like. If you land a winning combination on a slot machine using one of those free spins you got in their bonus offer, that’s lady luck shining her good graces on you.

Reputation Of Free Spins Casinos

The reputation of the online casinos you're considering makes a world of difference in whether the bonus offers are worth it. In a world where online scams are becoming increasingly common, it's crucial to conduct your due diligence and choose only the most reputable names in the online gambling industry.

Now that we’re at the end of the guide, you probably have a better understanding of free spins bonuses at online casinos and how you can compare them. We hope you found this guide helpful because there are lots of free spins bonus codes for you to use, and we’re sure you are aching to get started. Best of luck!