Finding ways to concentrate during chaotic times is essential in staying productive and focusing in completing the task at hand. The easiest way to start is to look at the things that are shifting your focus and finding ways to eliminate them.

Our list will help you boost your concentration by making a few simple changes.

8 ways to boost your concentration

Limit screen time

Track your time spent online and try to limit the amount of time your time spent streaming TV series or surfing the web. Studies have found that unlimited internet time can increase the symptoms of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. This is more common in men.

Always make time for breakfast

Research has found that people who eat breakfast have scored higher on reaction time, visual searches and accuracy. Diets that maintain your blood glucose levels throughout the day is beneficial to your cognitive development.

Supplements can help

UK researchers have found that a 120mg does of Ginkgo biloba extract can improve performance on tasks that require your attention. In a second study, Korean researchers found that consuming 4500 mg of red ginseng daily for two weeks improved brain power and reaction times of participants. Another study conducted by Tufts University found that low levels of vitamin B6 is linked to a decreased ability to plan as well as a reduced attention span.

Get enough sleep

Sleep deprivation, regardless of whether it is a once off or ongoing occurrence, has been found to reduce concentration be over 40 percent.

Drink coffee

While we all know that caffeine can help you focus, the compounds found in coffee can stimulate our brain’s antioxidant system, improves cognitive functioning and reduces age related cognitive impairments.

Dark chocolate

Not that anyone ever needed a reason to eat chocolate, but here is one just in case. Consuming dark chocolate can improve cognitive functioning, improve driving accuracy and reduces collisions.

Meditate

Meditating regularly has been found to improve concentration with minimal efforts, while not mediating has been found to decrease your reaction time.

Peppermint

A study by the International Journal of Neuroscience found that a quick sniff of peppermint improved the memory, alertness and reaction time of the 144 participants in the study. So, if you need a quick way to focus, why not give this natural remedy a try?

It is time to focus

Our list of concentration boosting tips are as simple as how you can win playing online. Not only are these tips and ideas considered to be natural and healthy, but they involve simple changes to daily living that can be achieved with minimal effort. If you have continued difficulty focusing and simple lifestyle changes are not working, you may want to schedule an appointment with your doctor to discuss your difficulties and develop a possible treatment plan.