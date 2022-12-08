How reduce Apex Legends lag

Download and install the latest drivers for your graphics card

If you’re having trouble with lag, it’s likely that your graphics card is not up to date. To check for the latest drivers for your graphics card and install them if necessary, follow these steps:

Go to the NVIDIA website (or AMD) and click “Download.”

Click “Select Your Device” on this page and select your system from the drop-down menu.

Check for server issues

If you’re experiencing frequent lag in Apex Legends, then it’s likely an issue with the servers. To check for server issues on your own machine or on an online game server, use this free tool to find out where they are. If you see a lot of people complaining about lag, then it’s likely an issue with the servers.

If there are no known problems with any of them (and if they don’t seem to be fixed yet), try restarting your computer or closing down all apps except Apex Legends until we get back up!

Temporarily turn off Background Apps

The best way to reduce Apex Legends lag is to temporarily turn off background apps. If you have a lot of background apps running in the background, it can be very taxing on your device and cause performance issues like Apex Legends lag. To turn off all of your background apps:

Go to Settings > Apps & Features (or go directly to this page from within the Settings app).

Scroll down until you see Applications or Running Services (depending on what type of device you have). Make sure that there is only one application listed here (usually “Battery Saver”). If more than one app appears, tap on an icon until only one remain.

Tap Battery Saver at the top right corner of this list and make sure that it’s turned off before continuing with our guide below!

Why apex laggy

The main problem is input lag or input latency. It’s the amount of time it takes for your button presses to be reflected on the screen if it’s too high, the game can become incredibly difficult to play, like a cloud-streaming title with a poor internet connection.

How to fix apex Using a VPN

