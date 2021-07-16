Riders get their motorbike insurance for accidental coverage, maintenance, and security. Riders get insurance for security reasons and help to keep their motorcycles in their best condition. Here is the guide on how much motorcycle insurance costs each year.

Your motorcycle has a lot of value to pay the insurance to ensure the bike is in its best condition. Riders get their motorbike insurance for accidental coverage, maintenance, and security. This allows the motorcycle to be in great condition and to save from thefts.

How much motorcycle insurance costs depend on several factors.

How Much Does Motorcycle Insurance Cost?

Each rider needs to get their motorcycle insurance to avoid further issues with their bikes and to keep the vehicle in its best condition. On average, the cost of motorcycle insurance is $702 per year in the US. This cost can vary more than 25% depending on the location. However, this is not the case with every motorcycle insurance cost.

Most states in the USA have made it legally compulsory to benefit every rider from active coverage regardless of local requirements. To talk about the age-wise, the cost of the 21-year olds are $381, and could pay more than $900 for adding extra coverage on their motorcycles. These prices depend on the riding history, age, location, and financial stability. The cost of motorcycle insurance for 21-year-olds is $714 per year or $60 per month.

Although there is no ‘correct’ cost of motorcycle insurance as the cost of motorcycle insurance is more affordable than car insurance. This varies from state to state and the gender of the motorcycle insurance. In Chicago, the rates of motorcycle insurance are 42% cheaper than in Los Angeles. In LA, motorcycle insurance costs around $954 per year, which is considered the most expensive cost for paying the motorcycle insurance.

To talk about gender, female riders pay slightly higher than their male counterparts do for motorcycle insurance coverage. Female riders pay $683, which is only $7 higher than male riders are. This depends on the city, for instance, New York has higher insurance costs for female riders than for male counterparts.

What determines the cost of motorcycle insurance?

Now you have the idea of how much does a motorcycle insurance cost. Riders pay motorcycle insurance to keep their motorcycle in its best conditions when dealing with accidental coverage, maintenance, driving history, and the duration of the vehicle.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, five types of insurance coverage cover the cost of motorcycle insurance. The list of insurance coverage mentions below:

Liability insurance

Liability insurance is the insurance coverage that pays for the damage you do to other people’s property or any injuries. This is all the minimum coverage policy will cover as it does not cost extra.

Collision insurance

Collision insurance is the coverage that pays for the damages to your motorcycle if you have been involved in an accident.

Comprehensive coverage

Comprehensive coverage involved paying for the damage done by anything other than an accident, theft, or vandalism.

Coverage for motorcycles modifications, parts, and accessories

Some insurance policies involve coverage for riding gears like Bluetooth helmet, jackets, and pants. This involves paying for the repair and replacement of spare parts and accessories without adding extra cost to the coverage.

Underinsured or uninsured motorist coverage

If you or your property has been damaged by an uninsured or underinsured driver, this coverage will pay for it.

Factors that influence the Cost of Motorcycle Insurance

Having the coverage motorcycle cost involves many factors that influence the cost of the motorcycle insurance. Riders pay motorcycle insurance due to various reasons. Depending on the duration of your ride and the maintenance of the motorcycle, different factors influence the cost of motorcycle insurance.

The list of factors mention below:

Age

The cost of motorcycle insurance depends on the age as riders from different age groups pose different risks of motorcycle riding. Plus the times they cause a road crash and other involvement in road accidents. Younger riders pay more insurance coverage compared to older riders as younger riders hit the road often.

Location

Motorcycle location insurance depends on different states and locations, which varies from one place to another. Some states offer higher insurance coverage compared to other cities.

Vehicle type, year, model, and engine size

Brand new motorcycles add extra cost compared to used motorcycles. To talk about the engine size, large-sized engines have higher insurance costs than smaller sized engines due to the condition and the year it is manufactured. Sportbikes charge extra insurance costs than average bikes due to their higher performance and durability.

Modifications, conversions, and customizations

Is your motorcycle customized into a striking design or covered with a different paint? If your answer is a yes, you want the insurer to know that you have received proper and full coverage insurance.

Driving history

If the rider has been involved in frequent accidents or been through past damage, this adds extra cost to the insurance.

Security and safety features

If your motorcycle comprises a GPS navigation, a built-in motorcycle lock or an anti-lock braking system, this will provide you with a discount that saves from adding extra charges of the insurance coverage.

Final Words

Here is the guide on how much motorcycle insurance costs. Each rider needs to check the insurance coverage and the information on the cost of the motorcycle insurance provided by the insurer. If you are not sure about the motorcycle insurance cost, just refer to this guide above.

So read the guide and enjoy the ride!