How Much Does It Usually Cost to Remodel a Bathroom?

For many all over the world, the bathroom is the most private room in the house. Locked away from the struggles of everyday life, you can spend quality time with yourself relaxing.

So it makes sense that you’ll want to make it the most relaxing room possible, making sure it’s a welcoming place to bathe.

But how much is the average cost to remodel a bathroom? Let’s break the costs down to give you a better idea when planning your water palace.

Fixtures and Fittings

One of the biggest expenses in the bathroom remodel cost is the materials that go into fixtures. Fixtures include pipes, faucets, showerheads, and even the toilet itself. Depending on what you’re replacing, it can be anywhere from $500 all the way up to $5,000 for a full re-plumbing.

The average cost to install a new toilet is between $80 and $160. The more expensive ones usually don’t have parts like tanks or flushing mechanisms. Instead, they have something smaller like a bowl with a lid on it.

Showerheads can run anywhere from $80 to $300, depending on the type of showerhead that you want. The more expensive ones are usually those that have a lot of features like gushing sprays and more.

Water pipes and sinks are often inexpensive, running in the neighborhood of $25 per faucet or sink to install. You don’t have to have a hard time finding pieces that match what you already have, as many local hardware stores will take your old parts in exchange for the new ones.

Tiling and Flooring

Tiling is the other big part of remodeling a bathroom. The cost of tile is one of the highest costs you will see in this project from start to finish, so you’ll want to keep it as low as possible.

The average price per square foot for tile is between $3 and $10, with quartz being closer to $10 and porcelain being available for less. So it gives you a range that’s about $300 to $600 per bathroom if you go with the high end of the scale.

Most opt for larger tiling on the floor as well. An alternative popular solution is vinyl tiles, which feel warmer on the feet and are relatively cheap and easy to fit. So it’s a good idea to think about what you need in your bathroom and what will do the job best.

Damp Treatment

If you’re remodeling an older house, you might have some issues with mold and mildew in the bathroom because of the humidity. In these cases, you’ll want to make sure that you get your bathroom damp-treated.

You can spend a lot of money on this kind of work if you don’t do it right. Rising damp can cost anywhere up to $2,000 to fix. So make sure you spend a little extra to treat the room if it isn’t damp already.

Labor Costs

Labor is the biggest expense that people tend to forget about when they’re doing bathroom remodeling. If you only consider the materials, then you’ll see how little it costs. As long as you’re brave enough to remodel your bathroom yourself, of course.

If you’re planning on using a specialist or a handyman such as My Handy Craftsman Inc. to do any of your work, then expect to pay anywhere between $30 and $80 per hour, depending on the qualification of the tradesperson.

The Cost to Remodel a Bathroom Depends on Your Budget

Even though it’s possible to work out the cost to remodel a bathroom, you’re going to find that this is the worst place that you can try to save money, like most people when doing it themselves end up over-spending.

The unexpected problems are endless, and the necessity for professionals is almost a guarantee. Therefore, when looking at bathroom remodel prices it’s best to leave it to the professionals for the best finish. If it’s going to be your chosen room for reflecting in, then make sure it gets the attention it deserves.

