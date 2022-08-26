One of the most frequently asked questions regarding tattooing is “Does a tattoo hurt?” or “How much does it hurt to get a tattoo?” Any tattooed person will confirm that this question has indeed been asked hundreds of times.

So, “I want to get a tattoo, but I’m afraid of pain.

There are a lot of legends and stories around this wording, someone claims that it is a hell of a pain, someone says that he almost fell asleep while getting a tattoo. In general, it’s a unique personal experience, which is influenced by so many factors. If you’re basically afraid of blood and needles, then of course it’s not going to be easy. But if you choose a place on your body where you won’t physically see the process itself, you’ll be able to reduce that fear a little bit. The needle moves up and down, pushing the ink just below the surface of your skin. The damage done to your skin is negligible, and many people don’t bleed at all. The tattoo artist will also constantly wipe your skin, so even if it bleeds, you won’t see it. Excessive bleeding is only possible if you have consumed alcohol or blood thinners such as aspirin before the process.

“So does getting a tattoo really hurt?”

The short answer is, “YES, but to a different degree for everyone.”

It should be noted that the tattoo needle does not go deep under the skin and makes about 10-15 injections per second. Speed plays a big role here, because if it moved slower, it would pierce the skin. Our skin consists of three layers: the epidermis, the dermis and the subcutaneous tissue. Since the epidermis is constantly renewing itself, the tattoo needle must penetrate the dermis layer to make the tattoo permanent. Other factors affecting the degree of soreness are the location on the body, the pain threshold, the skill of the tattoo artist, and the length of the process.

You can make your tattoo session more enjoyable by following these tips:

Eat one hour before your session;

Drink water before and during the session, it will help to avoid dehydration;

Think in advance what to wear – the clothes should be comfortable and give access to the part of the body where the tattoo will be applied;

Get enough sleep the night before, no parties until morning;

Just in case, stock up on painkillers, for example “Ketanov” or “Nurofen” (just read the instruction) and make sure they do not contain aspirin;

Or buy a topical pain reliever ointment;

Bring lollipops with you to keep your energy level up and distracted in case of an emergency;

You can take your smartphone, tablet, or laptop with you. For our clients there is free Wi-Fi in the studio to brighten up your tattooing hours;

Take a shower before going to the master, but do not overdo it with perfume;

Don’t drink alcohol the day before your session – alcohol thinners the blood and prevents blood from clotting and sealing the wound from infection;

Do not consume more than one cup of coffee the day of your session;

Do not get a tattoo if you are not sure of the sketch;

Do not get a tattoo if you have a cold;

For girls: Do not get a tattoo while you are menstruating;

Do not bring a whole support group with you, one person is enough – space is limited, and the presence of outsiders can distract both the master and prevent you from dealing with the situation;

Don’t be afraid of the pain and discomfort, they will wear off very quickly;

If the pain becomes unbearable, stop the session – you can finish it another time;

Trust your tattoo artist.

And remember, after a tattoo is applied, it requires special care. Until the healing process is complete.

By the way, interesting tattoo ideas can be seen at ideastattoo.com