How Much Does Asphalt Paving Cost?

Asphalt is the most preferred paving material when it comes to driveways, parking lots, and roads. Not only does it improve drivability, but a sleek, deep black asphalt pavement also adds curb appeal and increases the value of the property.

Both private and public sectors choose asphalt pavement for their roadway systems due to its ability to withstand heavy traffic conditions. It is also the most cost-effective and eco-friendly paving option.

The temperature-sensitive properties of asphalt allow it to tolerate a range of climate and temperature conditions. At high temperatures, it melts and absorbs heat which makes it ideal in southern regions. Asphalt is equally useful in northern climates as it can make snow removal easier.

Installing asphalt paving for your project is a decision you won’t regret. It can withstand the harshest conditions, maintain its attractive look, and with proven durability. But how much does it cost to install asphalt? Is it worth the price? Let’s check out how to estimate asphalt pavement installation.

The asphalt paving cost depends on the size of the area, materials, and labor cost. If you are paving a new surface, it can cost anywhere between $3 and $8 per square foot. Meanwhile, repaving an existing asphalt surface can be cheaper at around $2 to $6 per square foot. According to Home Advisor, the average cost of building an asphalt driveway this 2021 ranges between $2,994 and $6,845.

Different asphalt types and manufacturers may differ, so it is best to get quotations from several contractors before making the final decision. The total project cost can be affected by the type of project and its location. Hiring asphalt paving contractors can make the installation process faster, hassle-free, and cost-effective.

Asphalt paving project involves more than just the laying of the asphalt concrete. It includes the planning and design, removal and grading of the existing surface, hauling the debris away, the actual laying over of asphalt, and many more.

Asphalt paving experts from ABC paving & sealcoating share with us some of the factors that can affect the asphalt pavement cost.

Excavation and removal of the existing surface

Before asphalt is installed, the base will need to be cleared and excavated. This ensures that the asphalt pavement has a strong foundation to prevent cracking and untimely deterioration.

Foundation

A crucial part of asphalt paving, the foundation provides the support and strength for the asphalt surface. It requires laying an 8- to 10-inch thick gravel foundation. This would cost around $1.50-$2.50 per square foot.

Volume

The volume or tonnage of asphalt paving depends on the size of the area. Some manufacturers provide discounted rates for larger tonnage.

Transportation

The distance from the asphalt production plant to the project site can greatly affect the final project cost. The farther the distance, the costlier it gets.

Asphalt type

As mentioned above, there are different kinds or grades of asphalt mixture that can affect the final cost. The choice of asphalt grade depends on the purpose of application like for driveways, roads, or highways.

Material and equipment

Aside from the actual asphalt mixture, the project will need other materials like the sub-base. If you opt to DIY install the paving material, you’ll rent equipment for the even application of asphalt.

Drainage

Proper drainage is crucial to the lifespan of the asphalt surface. It ensures that water drains properly to avoid water pooling that can lead to cracks or potholes. The drain network keeps the surface dry and prevents water from seeping into the foundation and potentially causing major damage.

Local market

The local regulations also affect the project cost that can include regulatory requirements, construction permits, current oil prices, and minimum wage in the region. Before the project starts, permits may be required by local and state building officials – and these can all add up to the overall paving costs.

Schedule

If you are hiring professional asphalt pavers, the schedule needs to be considered. During peak season, hiring pavers tend to be costlier as the demand is high. Similarly, the urgency of the project should be accounted for. Expect rush projects to have extra fees.

Profit

This applies only if you hire contractors. The profit is applied after the total amount of the project is estimated. Take note that asphalt pavers may charge different rates, so make sure to scrutinize and compare quotes to fully understand the

Estimating the total asphalt paving cost can be quite challenging as there are many factors you have to consider.

However, you must know the potential project cost to allow you to prepare financially.

So, if you want to get a clear picture and near-accurate estimate of the price, you need to request quotes from several reputable asphalt paving contractors. Compare their prices to get the most competitive bid.