How Much Does a Good SSL Cost for Website Security?

All we know to secure our website SSL certificates is the best way. When you decide about buying an SSL certificate the next thing is to see the price of certificates. A Socket Security Layer or TLS certificate is a must for any website today. It encrypts communication between your website and its visitors to prevent eavesdropping and protect against malicious attacks. As technology improves, it becomes more economical for everyone. The same is true for SSL certificates, which are an important part of website security. In the past, SSL certificates were quite expensive, but now they are more affordable than ever before.

The average cost of a good SSL certificate is about $60/ year. You can purchase SSL certificate at a low cost from a reputed site also. Each type of certificate has a different cost range. Usually it starts from $5 to $1000 for one year.

Price of Other Types of SSL Certificates:

This is great news for website owners who want to protect their sites from hackers and other online threats. Let’s have a look at the different prices of TLS certificates.

Domain Validation Certificate

These are the most basic type of SSL certificate, and are perfect for small businesses or personal websites. The only information verified with a domain validation certificate is your ownership of the domain name. This makes domain validation certificates the quickest and easiest type of SSL certificate to get. The per year cost of a DV certificate is about $70.

Organization Validation Certificate

An organization validation certificate is an expensive but necessary investment for any business that wants to ensure the validity of its online presence. Validation certificates are an important part of maintaining a professional online presence, and the cost is worth it for the peace of mind and increased security they provide. Their cost starts from $150/year.

Extended Validation Certificate:

An EV certificate provides the highest level of assurance to website visitors and is typically used by large organizations. The extra cost may be worth it for businesses that want to ensure the highest level of security and trust. The cost of an EV certificate varies depending on the Certificate Authority, but is generally $200 per year. This is a small price to pay for the increased assurance and trust that comes with an EV certificate.

Single Domain Certificate

This SSL certificate cost can be as low as $5/yr. and they are a great way to add security to your website. They encrypt communication between your website and visitors’ web browsers, providing security and peace of mind for you and your customers. They also help build trust and confidence in your brand by showing that you’re serious about security.

WildCard TLS Certificate

A wildcard SSL certificate is an online security certificate that allows the secure transfer of data on websites with multiple subdomains. The main benefit of a wildcard SSL certificate is that it saves time and money by reducing the need to purchase and manage multiple certificates. The cost starts from $30/yr.

Multi-Domain TLS Certificate

This TLS Certificate can secure multiple fully qualified domains at once. This type of certificate is perfect for organizations with several subdomains they wish to secure with a single certificate. Its price starts from $60/yr.

Conclusion:

TLS certificates can cost anywhere from $5 to $1,500 per year. However, the average cost for a quality SSL certificate is about $60 per year. That said, the price of an SSL certificate is worth it when compared to the cost of data breaches, which can range from tens of thousands to millions of dollars.