How Do Backup Office 365 Emails To Computer?

Microsoft Office 365 is one the most popular business productivity application. More than 23 million users worldwide use Office 365. With Office 365 users can work online, share files, spreadsheets, work from home or from mobile devices. It’s the ideal enterprise cloud. But how’s the backup and restore going, and what are the Office 365 retention policies?

Importing/exporting to Office is an important and desirable task for active users. The question, however, is how important is the import/export to Office 365. Users may have different reasons for importing/exporting Office 365 data.

Why Do Users Backup Office 365 Emails To Computer

Office 365 Data can be lost in many ways. Here we will discuss some points about it.

The sudden removal of data due to the mistaking of users.

As a cloud application, the data for Office 365 is only available via an internet connection.

If the user’s mailbox data needs to be shared or archived, the Office data needs to be exported to a location that can be accessed.

If an employee resigns, their account must be moved and kept offline for future analysis.

Office 365 email may be required offline for forensic analysis, regulatory purposes, or to ensure continuity in the event of outages.

Manual Method Backup Office 365 Emails To Computer

There are two methods of backup office 365 emails which are mentioned below:

Via eDiscovery PST export tool

Using Microsoft Outlook application

Method 1. Via eDiscovery PST export tool



Launch, your Office 365 account in your system. Now, Start the Office 365 admin center , then select Security and Compliance Center. Now, move to the permissions and edit the eDiscovery Manager role group. After that, go with the search and investigation option. Click the Add button and start a New Content Wizard. Enter the appropriate name and click Next. Select Search Everywhere and enable Exchange to export data from all mailboxes. You can also select specific mailboxes using the custom location picker option. Now, You can implement filters such as time range, email metadata (from, to, cc, bcc), and message types. Click on Search and in the next window on Start Export. When you have selected the options you want to export to, click Start Export to begin the process. In the Find Contents dialog box, you can download the export results by clicking Download Export Results . This generates an export key and copies it to the clipboard. Now in the eDiscovery PST export tool paste the export key you just copied earlier. Now provide a folder where you want to save the PST files. Click on the Start button, and export starts.

Method 2. Using Microsoft Outlook

Launch, your Outlook account. Now, Click Open & Export>>Import/Export wizard. After that, From Import and Export Wizard, pick the Export to a file option and click on the Next. Select, Outlook data file in the opened wizard then click Next. After that, will ask you to select the items in the folder that you want to move. Choose, the desired item such as public folder, mailbox, and click Next. Then the export begins.

Some Drawbacks Of The Manual Method

Here, some of the following reason mentioned below :

This method is very lengthy and difficult to process.

An Office 365 file license is required for this option.

Batch migration cannot take place at one time.

Mailbox configuration is required.

The major risk of data loss can happen during the process.

Professional Method Backup Office 365 Emails To Computer

When it comes to working easily and quickly to backup office 365 emails, only professional tools give excellent results. This is a very good way to avoid the limitation of manual methods. Here, this Office 365 Backup & Restore Tool securely save and migrates Office 365 mailboxes to different file formats and email clients like MSG, JSON, HTML, EML, PST, Yahoo Mail, Gmail, Thunderbird, etc. and also restore the OST and PST files from your PC to your Office 365 account.

However, it has proven to be a professional tool is a great way to permanently store data with Office 365.

Wind-up

Both manual and professional methods are explained here. As you see, there are many problems with manual methods such as data loss or time spent. Therefore, an alternative solution was also given here, due to which the user can Backup 365 Emails To the Computer easily.