Hilary Swank Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

On 30th July 1974, Hilary Swank was born in Lincoln, U.S. She’s an American actress. And her full name is Hilary Ann Swank. She got her at Happy Valley Elementary School. Her father’s name is Stephen Michael Swank, and her mother’s name is Judy Kay. She pursued her amusement career in 1992, and her debut film is the comedy horror film Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She’s best known for movies like The Affair of the Choker, Million Bone Baby, and Boys Don’t Cry.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Hilary Swank Weight: 121 lbs or (55 kg)

Hilary Swank Height: 5 Feet and 6 Inches

Hilary Swank Bra Size: 32 B

Hilary Swank Shoe Size: 9 US

Hilary Swank Body Measurements: 34-24-35 inches or (87-61-89 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: