Here’s How Your Local Ministry Can Use An App

With the World being advanced through digitalization, the government is also upgrading itself to provide better services to its citizens.

Earlier, this started by creating websites for related agencies to provide accurate information. But with smartphones being common, they have also initiated apps that have turned out tremendously beneficial during times of covid.

The apps helped to maintain social distancing and keep the situation in control. It avoids traveling or visiting government offices to complete the respective tasks. Apps provide a better way to access or download the forms through the link on their mobile devices by one tap.

In this article, we will discuss how local ministries can use an app to benefit the people by making things easy for them. One can create these great apps easily with church app maker without learning coding and step towards giving innovations to the World.

1) Covid Apps

Arogya setu is one of the most outstanding examples of such apps, which has helped people know about health-related information in tough times.

People could quickly get to know about the nearby cases with the access of current location, which makes them aware. It also helped the health department to reach needy people in tough times.

In addition, the App did great work by releasing advisories through the government, leading it to cross approximately 100,000,000 downloads on the Android platform.

2) Tax Apps

The Aaykar Setu App is one such app that makes you aware of the tax department and offers various services. It can resolve all your query related to tax in a minute and make your work easy by providing options for online tax payments.

The App also has some additional features like tax Gyan games to make people more aware of the taxation system of India.

3) Digital Locker Apps

The name hints towards the DigiLocker App, which helps store digital documents and is offered by The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MEITY).

It aims to minimize the dependency on physical copies and promotes the idea of paperless governance.

Furthermore, the App helps people in the verification of documents and certificates through the mobile phone.

4) GST Rate Finder App

The Goods and Services tax being a new concept, may not be understandable to everyone so easily. For such people, these apps work as a wonder. People don’t need to go to GST experts and pay big money.

The App offers every piece of information with a simple interface and lets you GST on every applicable goods and service. The App has been launched by the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC).

5) Indian Police at Your Call App

The App has been initiated by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), which helps you find the nearest police station for the security and safety of citizens. It shows significant landmarks to help you reach the nearest police station.

It also displays other information like the contact number of the Police Station, District Control Room, and office of the Superintendent of Police.

6) mAadhaar App

As we all know, how much importance does an Aadhar Card holds? It acts as ago-to Know Your Customer (KYC) or identity verification document.

This App eliminates the purpose of carrying Aadhar cards everywhere by providing a virtual copy of it. One can also perform various other functions like updating addresses and supports multiple languages like Hindi, Bangla, Kannada, etc.

7) MADAD App

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) offers this App to provide services in foreign locations through Indian Embassies and keep track of them. It has launched grievances regarding a situation that involves imprisonment in a foreign land, worker abuse, repatriation, etc.

But the app doesn’t handle issues relating to Visa or passports. For passport issues, you can download the mPassport Seva App, which offers you services like finding the location of the Passport Seva Kendra, keeping track of your application status, and much more.

Conclusion

These were all about beneficial apps which the local ministry has used.

However, other apps in the lists like the mParivahan App by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), which helps access information regarding Regional Transport Office (RTO) and vehicles.

It also offers a mock driving license test or verification when purchasing second-hand by giving registration details.