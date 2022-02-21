Here’s How You Can Actually Play Paid Games for Free

We all love a good freebie, especially when it comes to games. With the cost of games rising pretty much across the board according to https://www.bloomberg.com/, now could not be a better time to learn how to get the best games for free. Of course, we’re aware that many of the offers and sites claiming to give you access to paid games for free are often not telling the whole truth.

Sometimes a “free” game is merely a discounted game or a tiny portion of a game that you need to pay top-dollar to get the rest of. If you truly don’t want to spend money, here are some ways that you can actually play paid games for free in 2022.

Play Abandoned Games

Did you know that some of the most popular games of all time are sitting there waiting for you to download them for free? It turns out after a game stops being profitable, many developers will simply “abandon” them, leaving the code and content out there for anyone to use for free. You can use a platform such as https://www.myabandonware.com/ to find all of the popular games that have been surrounded by their developers, meaning that you can download and play them for free. You’ll find free downloads for games such as The Sims, Civilization, Need for Speed, and more.

Claim a Free Casino Bonus

One of the most popular types of online games out there is online casino games, such as slots, bingo, poker, and roulette. Due to the popularity of casino gaming – and our collective fondness for freebies – bonus aggregator platforms such as https://www.bonusfinder.co.uk/ list all of the top and trustworthy casino bonuses out there that you can claim. Some bonuses offer thousands of free spins on real-money slots, while others straight-up give you money to wager on the roulette table. The choice is yours.

Grab a Beta Game

You might already be aware of this option, but it’s worth repeating. Many game developers offer their games for free when they are still in Beta mode, as this helps them test their games and flag up any issues before general release. Oftentimes, late-stage beta games are indistinguishable from the finished product, meaning that they can be used to play some of the top console titles without spending a penny. The best way to get late-stage free beta games is by signing up for an official scheme such as https://www.ign.com/keys, which dispenses all free beta game keys to its members.

Share Your Thoughts

You can also get free games on mobile simply by sharing your valuable opinion. The most popular way to do this is via Google Opinion Rewards, which will give you Google Play Store credit for every survey that you answer. Their credits can be surprisingly generous, meaning you won’t have to do much before you can get the latest paid app game without spending a penny. Definitely worth the effort if you have some time on your hands.

These are the top ways to genuinely access paid games for free. Give them a try today.