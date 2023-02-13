Here’s A Complete Guide for Fishing in Dragonball Z Kakarot

It’s not all fighting and meal times. In Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, this guide will teach players the way to master the fishing mechanic.

The recently launched Dragon Ball Z Kakarot provides fans with an open-world re-imagination of the classic series’ story. It allows fans of the series to re-experience the classic series with a replacement visual style and an enticing combat engine.

Kakarot challenges players’ skills by pitting them against the foremost powerful villains from the Dragon Ball Z universe. The game players must train and level up their character from Vegeta to Majin Buu to beat the huge obstacles provided.

On top of those well-developed combat missions, Kakarot provides players with a mess of optional missions and collectibles throughout its well-developed world. Moreover, it provides its players with a huge list of missions and collectibles to interact with.

One of the foremost interesting aspects of Kakarot is its fishing mechanic. With the power to catch gargantuan beasts, Goku uses his Saiyan tail to capture the larger-than-life fish of Kakarot’s world.

This guide will teach players the essentials of fishing inside Dragon Ball Z Kakarot.

Guide to Catch Fish In Dragon Ball Z Kakarot

The action of fishing is one which will mainly test a player’s timing. The event is actually a matter of being proficient in pace events. Once players understand how to fish, the mini-game will be trivial.

As you approach a body of water, press the prompt, which will allow Goku to fish. A brief cut scene will play, showing Goku reattaching his tail and dipping it in the water.

By moving the stick, Goku will begin to wiggle his tail. This may make the makeshift rod an attractive item for the fish within the body of water.

As you wiggle your tail, you’ll see fish begin to approach the Saiyan warrior. Whichever fish gets there first is going to be the one to bite Goku’s tail.

Because it bites, players are going to be given a brief meter crammed with red coloring within the center of the meter. Press the provided button because it reaches this red center to make sure you pull the fish from the water. As Goku hurls the monster from the water, a fast-time event will crop up, prompting players to press a button.

Make certain to press it because it closes in on its provided circle, and Goku will punch the fish. And that’s all there’s to catch the large fish in this game Dragon Ball Z Kakarot.