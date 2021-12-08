Helene Boshoven Samuel’s mother,Measurements,Education,Net Worth

Helene Boshoven Samuel also called Leni Klum, is famous because of her mother. She is the first child of a famous German-American supermodel and the hit TV reality show “America Got Talent” Heidi Klum. Biologically, she is the daughter of Flavio Briatore, an Italian businessman whom Heidi has been dating for a long time.

Helene has her model mother’s good looks and elegance, Heidi Klum.

Helene Boshoven Samuel Birthday, Education and a Career

Helene Samuel was born in New York on May 4, 2004, in the United States; she is the eldest daughter and her three siblings; she is currently at a public high school where she is actively playing soccer and has turned the team into a cheerleader team. She will soon be joining college.

Her first job offer came when she was only 12-years-old, but her mom wanted her to be 16 years old to debut her model career.

Leni debuted her runway in Venice, Italy, on August 29, 2021, at the Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda show dressed in a blue satin ensemble topped with a sequined crown and thanked Dolce & Gabbana by sharing a post on her Instagram.

Her mother, Heidi Klum

Helene’s mother, Heidi Klum, is a famous American supermodel, TV star, host, producer, and businesswoman. She is a 49-year-old woman, She reputedly performed on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuits in 1998, and she was the first German model to become a Victoria’s, Secret Angel.

Helene’s Net Worth

Since she is still a young teenager, Helene does not possess her net worth yet. But her mother’s net worth is $90 million. She breathes a great life with her mother; her mother earns $19 million annually.

All about the Body Measurements of Helene Boshoven Samuel

Height : 5,6 Feet/inches

Weight: 62Kg

Body Size: 34 inch

Bra size: 34 Inch

Shoe size: 6US

Further critical details of the model

Full Name: Helene Boshoven Samuel

Date of Birth: May 4, 2004

Nickname: Leni

Marital Status: Single

Birthplace: New York, USA

Ethnicity: Mixed

Nationality: American

Eye color: Blue

Hair color: Blonde

Build: Slim

Profession: Model

Overview

Heidi has been arranging photoshoots for her daughter as she is interested in launching her career in modeling. However, she has not officially started her career as she is still young, but she gets her income from fashion designing, acting, hosting television shows, and singing.